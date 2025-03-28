Breaking News

'We have to have Greenland' Trump declares, As JD Vance says US 'can't ignore' Russia and China threat in arctic

Vice President JD Vance Visits US Military Base In Northern Greenland. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

US Vice President JD Vance has said Europe "has not done enough" to protect the arctic as he visited Greenland on Friday.

It comes as Donald Trump declared the United States “can’t do without” Greenland and must take it for “world peace.”

Vance touched down in Green on Friday and received an extremely frosty welcome from locals amid talk from the White House of plans to purchase the country.

Speaking on Friday, Donald Trump claimed the US must control Greenland for “world peace” and if the country rejects American advances, he will “need to explain it to them.”

“We need Greenland. Very importantly, for international security, we have to have Greenland,” he said.

“If you look at Greenland right now, if you look at the waterways, you have Chinese and Russian ships all over the place, and we’re not going to be able to do that.

“We’re not relying on Denmark or anybody else to take care of that situation.

“And we’re not talking about peace for the United States. We’re talking about world peace. We’re talking about international security.”

Trump added: “Greenland’s very important for the peace of the world, not us the peace of the entire world, and I think, Denmark, understands it, I think the European Union, understands it.

“And if they don’t, we’re going to have to explain it to them.”

JD Vance, who is due to speak soon, has said he will discuss the United States’ intention to take over Greenland with military officials during his visit.

The people of Greenland, for their part, recently elected a party fully against a US takeover.

US officials were said to have been left knocking on doors looking for people to meet the Second Lady following her arrival in Greenland earlier this week.

She and one of her sons were due to visit the Danish-controlled territory from Thursday to Saturday this week to see historic and cultural sites.

However, as Donald Trump continues to push for control of the island, Ms Vance appears to have been shunned by locals.

Plans to go to the popular Avannaata Qimussersu dogsled race in Sisimiut were cancelled, resulting in officials searching for people to meet her in the capital of Nuuk, according to Danish television station TV 2.

They are understood to have knocked on locals' doors but were told: "No, thank you."

This is a breaking story, more follows...