Backlash after JD Vance branded Britain 'a random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 years'

Starmer hits back with defence of British troops +++ Vance denies insulting UK

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

JD Vance has sparked a furious backlash and accusations he disrespected British and French troops after saying 20,000 soldiers from "random countries" won't bring peace to Ukraine.

The US Vice President dismissed the idea of sending 20,000 British and French troops to Ukraine as a peacekeeping force, saying that a military presence from ‘some random country’ won’t be enough.

He told Fox News that the only way to bring lasting peace is to give Washington an economic interest in the future of Ukraine.

He said: "If you want real security guarantees, if you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine," he said.

"That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 or 40 years."

He later rejected suggestions he was speaking about Britain and France.

Bad news for Starmer and Macron. Vance confirms the only US security guarantee in Ukraine will be the mineral deal. He also plays down British & French peacekeeping troops as “20k troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years”.pic.twitter.com/6bujpsjygX — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) March 4, 2025

Responding to his critics, Vance said: "This is absurdly dishonest.

"I don’t even mention the UK or France in the clip, both of whom have fought bravely alongside the US over the last 20 years, and beyond.

"But let’s be direct: there are many countries who are volunteering (privately or publicly) support who have neither the battlefield experience nor the military equipment to do anything meaningful."

The Prime Minister's spokesman said today: "The Prime Minister, and I think this whole country is full of admiration for British troops who served, for instance, in Iraq and Afghanistan, many of whom have lost their lives in the process, and obviously alongside allies, including the United States.

"It's very clear that their courage and bravery has helped to ensure global security, defend our values, our national interests, and our focus, once again, is is on how we protect our national interests and global security by progressing the discussions to to secure last increase for Ukraine."

Hundreds of UK service personnel were killed while fighting to help the US in Iraq and Afghanistan. JD Vance's comments have sparked anger among British service personnel.

One told LBC: "What's the point in having a special relationship with America if hundreds of British service personnel's lives are dismissed like this."

Another posted online: "Hey JD Vance, here’s a pics of me from ‘A RANDOM COUNTRY’ working with US Special Forces in Iraq in 2003 and three pictures I took, driving passed US Marines into Iraq, US Marines crossing into Iraq courtesy of UK Royal Engineers & UK & US SF. WHY DON’T YOU SHOW SOME RESPECT!

Hey @JDVance here’s a pics of me from ‘A RANDOM COUNTRY’ working with US Special Forces in Iraq in 2003 and three pictures I took, driving passed US Marines into Iraq, US Marines crossing into Iraq courtesy of UK Royal Engineers & UK & US SF.

WHY DON’T YOU SHOW SOME RESPECT! pic.twitter.com/0PljZksmGV — Just Jacob’s Daddy (@Dunkirk_1940) March 4, 2025

One option that has been worked on by UK and French officials is a ‘reassurance’ force of 20-30,000 UK and French troops being deployed after a ceasefire around Ukrainian infrastructure, ports, nuclear power stations, even in some cities.

The UK Government this morning said it remains "absolutely committed" to peace in Ukraine and is "engaging with key allies" after Donald Trump paused US military aid to the country.

Ursula von der Leyen has also called for European countries to ‘urgently’ rearm to put Ukraine in a position of strength.

She said: "We are in an era of re-armament. Europe is ready to massively boost its defence spending. Both to respond to the short term urgency to support Ukraine, but also the long-term need for more responsibility for our own European security."

Trump and Vance clashed with Zelenskyy in ugly scenes in the Oval Office. Picture: Getty

The Kremlin welcomed Trump's decision to pause aid, calling it the "best contribution to the cause of peace".

JD Vance accused Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky of "needling" Donald Trump and having a "certain sense of entitlement" as the US President paused aid to Ukraine.

The development comes as Mr Trump seeks to pressure Mr Zelensky into committing to peace talks with Russia, following their tense confrontation in the Oval Office last week.

Sitting down with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Mr Vance said the encounter, which happened in front of the media, "really set Zelensky off".

"He showed a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process that President Trump said is the policy," he said.

"That's the real breakdown. I think Zelensky wasn't yet there. And frankly, still isn't there. But I think he'll get there eventually, he has to."

Mr Vance confirmed Ukrainian officials made at least one attempt to restart negotiations after leaving the White House, but efforts were shut down by Mr Trump.

But he added the "door is open" so long as "Zelensky is willing to seriously talk peace".

He also used the interview as an opportunity to criticise Europe's approach to free speech, saying governments wanted to "silence and shut down" free speech in response to criticism over immigration.

The interview came as Mr Trump ordered a pause on aid to Ukraine.

A White House official said the US was "pausing and reviewing" aid to Ukraine to "ensure that it is contributing to a solution", the Associated Press reported.

Mr Trump is focused on reaching a peace deal and wants Mr Zelensky "committed" to that goal, the official said.

Mr Trump, who has led the push for a peace deal with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said the European demand for US guarantees was showing weakness to the Kremlin.

His comments came as Sir Keir Starmer restated his call for "strong US backing" for any European-led peacekeeping force in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister gathered leaders from Europe and Canada, including Mr Zelensky, for talks in London on Sunday.

The US president had criticised Mr Zelensky for suggesting a deal to end the war with Russia "is still very, very far away".

"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not put up with it for much longer," Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

"It is what I was saying, this guy doesn't want there to be peace as long as he has America's backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelensky, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US - probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia.

"What are they thinking?"

He later said European countries had "acted very well" and were "good people".

Instant analysis: Trump cuts off aid to Ukraine

"We're going to make deals with everybody to get this war (finished), including Europe and European nations. And they've acted very well. You know, they're good people ... they want to work it out," Mr Trump said at the White House.

Speaking in the Commons, Sir Keir again promised British troops and jets would be available to a peacekeeping force if a deal is done to end the war, along with a "coalition of the willing" from other nations.

"It is right that Europe do the heavy lifting to support peace on our continent," he said.

"But to succeed, this effort must also have strong US backing."

The Prime Minister said the proposed minerals deal between the US and Ukraine is "not enough" of a security guarantee on its own.

Plans for Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky to sign the minerals deal were put on hold after the Ukrainian leader left the White House early following their Oval Office bust-up.

But Mr Zelensky has since suggested he is ready to sign it.

Sir Keir said Mr Trump's commitment to peace was "sincere" and that a security guarantee should be led by Europe but needs US backing.

Sir Keir told MPs Britain needs to "lead from the front" and that the European "coalition of the willing" has been formed to avoid moving "at the speed of the most reluctant and that will be too slow".

Downing Street said various options are on the table but insisted no plan has been agreed after France's President, Emmanuel Macron, said his country and Britain are backing the prospect of a limited ceasefire.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "There are clearly a number of options on the table."

Defence Secretary John Healey is expected to visit the US later this week for talks with his counterpart Pete Hegseth.

On Monday evening, Foreign Secretary David Lammy reported having a "good" phone conversation with US secretary of state Marco Rubio.

"The UK-US alliance is critical for global security," he posted on X.

"We are working together to deliver enduring peace in Ukraine and to ensure the ceasefire in Gaza is sustained."

Germany and France meanwhile have reportedly started discussions of how 200 billion euros (£165 billion) of frozen Russian assets could be used as a way to hold Moscow to a potential ceasefire deal.

On Sunday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves signed off on a £2.26 billion loan scheme to help Ukraine buy weapons and fund its reconstruction after the war, which will be repaid with the profits of frozen Russian assets.