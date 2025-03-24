'Multiple bombs' discovered inside Tesla showroom in latest wave of attacks on Musk

Multiple bombs discovered inside Tesla showroom in Texas marking latest wave of attacks on Musk. Picture: Google Street View

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police in the US have reportedly found multiple “incendiary” devices hidden in a Tesla showroom in Texas, in the latest pushback against Musk.

According to a statement released by the Austin Police Department on Monday afternoon, several devices were discovered at the showroom, located in Austin, Texas, early on Monday.

Police were called to the location "at approximately 8:04 am" with Austin Police Department (APD) officers responding to reports of an "abandoned" or "hazardous" item.

The call Tesla dealership, located at 12845 N, off US Highway 183, saw several units deployed to the scene.

"When officers arrived on scene, they located suspicious devices, and called the APD Bomb Squad to investigate," the force said in a statement.

Northbrook, Illinois, USA. 21st Mar, 2025. Police squad cars are keeping watch at the Tesla dealership in Northbrook, Illinois, a northern Chicago suburb, Friday March 21, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Multiple "incendiary" devices were located inside a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas on Monday, police said.

The department confirmed "the devices, which were determined to be incendiary, were taken into police custody without incident."

The force added: "This is an open and ongoing investigation, and there is no further information available for release at this time."

Cathedral City, California, USA. 23rd Mar, 2025. Protestors line Perez Road in front of the Tesla dealership in Cathedral City, California. Picture: Alamy

This is the latest in a string of setbacks for the tech billionaire in recent weeks, with protestors seen demonstrating daily outside a number of US car showrooms.

Protesters holding placards have been seen to chant and call for the tycoon's deportation in recent days.

Several other showrooms and vehicles have been burned and targeted by vandals in separate attacks across the country.

According to a statement released by the Austin Police Department, several devices were discovered on Monday. Picture: APD

Last week an out of control vehicle was seen to plough into a pedestrian in London, as the company's share price tanked in response to calls to "short" the stock in a backlash against the tycoon's political involvement.

The billionaire was even seen resorting to showcasing his vehicles in the White House forecourt in recent weeks.

The event saw Trump proclaim his fondness for the vehicle - even going as far as buying his own Cybertruck, branding the ongoing violence against Tesla "domestic terrorism".