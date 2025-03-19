Putin hits energy plant hours after landmark Trump talks as Zelenskyy claims Russia has ‘effectively rejected’ ceasefire

19 March 2025, 05:35 | Updated: 19 March 2025, 07:43

Searchlights over Kyiv in the early hours of Wednesday morning
Searchlights over Kyiv in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture: Reuters

By Henry Moore

Russia has targeted a Ukrainian energy plant hours after Putin agreed to stop attacks on crucial infrastructure in landmark talks with Donald Trump.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “effectively rejecting” a ceasefire following Puin’s “historic” talks with Trump.

On Tuesday night, the Kremlin hit the energy infrastructure of Slovyansk, a city of 100,000 people in the Donetsk region, local media reports, leaving much of the city without power.

The attack came just hours after Putin rejected the White House’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, instead agreeing to a 30-day pause on attacks on energy plants and other crucial infrastructure.

Read more: Netanyahu warns this is 'just the beginning' of 'full force' Gaza strikes after overnight attack kills 400

Key points from landmark Trump-Putin talks

  • Kremlin demands complete halt of US military aid to Kyiv
  • White House says ‘movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire’ lasting 30 days
  • Russia and Ukraine ‘to exchange prisoners’
  • Zelenskyy says Putin's proposals show he is 'not ready' for lasting peace

Ceasefire talks are set to continue on Sunday, according to US special envoy Steve Witkoff, but Zelenskyy has already accused Russia of rejecting any peace plan.

Aftermath of the attack on the Sloviansk Sanatorium Hospital in Ukraine
Aftermath of the attack on the Sloviansk Sanatorium Hospital in Ukraine. Picture: Getty

“Unfortunately, there have been hits, specifically on civilian infrastructure,” Mr Zelenskyy wrote on X last night.

“Today, Putin effectively rejected the proposal for a full ceasefire.”

The Ukrainian President said he supports the 30-day pause to strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure agreed by the Russian leader and US President Donald Trump.

But, Mr Zelenskyy said Ukraine, which was not involved in the 90-minute phone call, needs full transparency before any official agreement is reached.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One.
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One. Picture: Getty

He told reporters on Tuesday: “We need to understand what the conversation is about. What are the details? And hopefully, we will be fully informed, and our partners will discuss everything with us.”

The Ukrainian leader added: “There are two sides in this war — Russia and Ukraine. Trying to negotiate without Ukraine, in my view, will not be productive.”

Mr Zelenskyy also said he did not believe Ukraine’s allies would stop providing military aid, one of the key conditions Moscow said was needed for a peace deal.

He added that Moscow is seeking to “weaken” Ukraine by attempting to stop the flow of weapons and intelligence, arguing Putin's proposal shows he is not “ready” to end the war.

In a statement, the Kremlin described the talks with President Trump as a "frank exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine."

Russian has agreed to stop targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Russian has agreed to stop targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Picture: Getty

Its readout of the call stated: "Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to Donald Trump for his desire to help achieve the noble goal of ending hostilities and human losses."

It added: "In the context of the US President's initiative to introduce a 30-day truce, the Russian side outlined a number of significant points regarding ensuring effective control over a possible ceasefire along the entire line of combat contact, the need to stop forced mobilisation in Ukraine and rearm the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Serious risks associated with the inability to negotiate of the Kyiv regime, which has repeatedly sabotaged and violated the agreements reached, were also noted. Attention was drawn to the barbaric terrorist crimes committed by Ukrainian militants against the civilian population of the Kursk region.

"It was emphasised that the key condition for preventing the escalation of the conflict and working towards its resolution by political and diplomatic means should be the complete cessation of foreign military aid and the provision of intelligence information to Kyiv."

It said following the call: "Both leaders agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace.

"The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on the implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace."

These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East, it added.

The White House added: “The two leaders agreed that a future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has huge upside. This includes enormous economic deals and geopolitical stability when peace has been achieved.”

It added that Putin and Mr Trump view "the Middle East as a region of potential co-operation to prevent future conflicts".

Latest Donald Trump News

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

Latest Politics News

Liz Kendall has told LBC that the welfare system ‘has to be reformed’ as the government faces a backlash from Labour MPs for their plans to shake up the benefits system.

‘Can’t duck the issue’ of UK’s soaring benefits bill, Liz Kendall tells LBC

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall unveiled major reforms to the benefits system on Tuesday.

Labour's benefits crackdown: From PIP to Universal Credit, what does it mean for you?

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall making a statement on welfare reform in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Tuesday March 18, 2025.

Labour's battle on benefits begins as rebels say crackdown will cause 'immense suffering'

Pat McFadden

Pat McFadden defends changes to welfare system as he insists Cabinet 'united' behind plans - despite backlash
Civil servants are having their credit cards frozen

'We need to treat taxpayer money with respect': Ministers freeze civil service credit cards after spending quadruples
Badenoch is expected to drop the party’s commitment to net zero, which the UK is legally required to reach by 2050, in a speech on Tuesday.

UK net zero target by 2050 is ‘impossible’ without bankrupting Britain, says Kemi Badenoch

A selection of credit cards in a fan.

Almost 20,000 Civil Service credit cards to be frozen - after spending quadruples in four years
MPs have been urged to support moves to ban smacking and other forms of physical punishment against children in England.

Ministers urged to back law change which will see smacking children to punish them banned

Polling station at Deptford Park School.

Russian networks tried to disrupt UK election but did not cause ‘notable’ impact, security minister says
A prison officer walks down the C wing at Wandsworth prison.

Number of prisoners reaches six-month high, despite thousands being released early to ease overcrowding