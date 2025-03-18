US ‘could recognise Crimea as Russian in peace deal’ as Trump to hold ceasefire talks with Putin

By Henry Moore

The Trump administration could recognise the Ukrainian region of Crimea as Russian land in a bid to achieve a ceasefire, reports claim.

Washington could also call on the United Nations to do the same, sources close to the issue claim.

Putin’s government annexed Crimea in 2014, sparking what would become a revolution in Ukraine and seeing the country’s pro-Russia leader Viktor Yanukovych disposed.

The Kremlin’s annexation of Crimea resulted in a slew of Western sanctions against Russia.

Now, according to US outlet Semafor, Trump could officially recognise Crimea as Russian territory, marking a massive policy shift for the White House.

Defence analyst on Trump and Putin's upcoming Ukraine talks

Trump’s administration has refused to be drawn on this, with a spokesperson saying the government has “made no such commitments and we will not negotiate this deal through the media”.

“Just two weeks ago, both Ukraine and Russia were miles apart on a ceasefire agreement, and we are now closer to a deal thanks to the leadership of President Trump,” the spokesman added.

“The goal remains the same: stop the killing and find a peaceful resolution to this conflict.”

However, sources in Kyiv have told the New York Times Trump would “entertain” handing over Crimea if it ended the war.

It comes ahead of vital talks between Trump and Putin later today, with the White House signalling a ceasefire has “never been closer.”

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, made the comments on Monday as Europe holds its breath for the outcome of the phone call between Trump and Putin.

"We are on the 10th-yard line of peace and we've never been closer to a peace deal than we are in this moment,” she said.

"The president is determined to get one done," she added.

Leavitt didn’t rule out US sanctions on Russia, however, saying “It's something the president has floated, and certainly he's willing to do if necessary."

The US is expected to try to win Russian support for a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine accepted last week, but comments made by Donald Trump on Monday morning suggest a deal that involves “dividing up assets.”

"We want to see if we can bring that war to an end," the US president told reporters on Air Force One.

He said territory and infrastructure would form the basis of his talks with Putin.

"We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants," adding that the discussions would focus on "dividing up certain assets."

The Kremlin has so far rejected calls for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, with Sir Keir Starmer accusing Putin of “delaying” peace, while French president Emmanuel Macron has said the Russian president "does not seem to be sincerely seeking peace.”

Despite this failure to agree a deal, the White House has insisted Putin is making "a constructive effort" and that the upcoming call with Trump showed there was "positive momentum".

Speaking from Air Force One on Sunday evening, Trump said he hopes tomorrow’s conversation will bring the war “to an end.”

He said: "We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday.

"A lot of work's been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end."