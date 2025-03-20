Russia says meeting with US set for Sunday or Monday, as Ukraine hits key airbases with 'massive' drone strike

20 March 2025, 12:42

Russia will hold further talks with the US either on Sunday or early next week
Russia will hold further talks with the US either on Sunday or early next week. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The United States will hold its next round of ceasefire talks with Russia either on Sunday or early next week, the Kremlin has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes as Ukraine launched a "massive" attack on Russian air bases overnight, with the Kremlin saying at least 54 drones have been shot down.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of peace talks: "It may not be Sunday itself, the nuances are being agreed. It could be the start, the very start, of next week."

Prior to this, Ukraine will hold talks with the United States in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine's overnight attack targeted the Engels airbase in Saratov Oblast and comes after Russia hit a slew of Ukrainian energy plants, despite agreeing not to just days ago.

Read more: PM makes rare visit to top-secret nuclear submarine as UK to host landmark peacekeeping talks on Ukraine

Engels Air Base in Saratov Oblast, Russia.
Engels Air Base in Saratov Oblast, Russia. Picture: Getty

"Saratov and Engels today suffered the most massive UAV attack of all time," Roman Busargin, the governor of Saratov region, wrote on Telegram.

Videos posted online show huge plumes of smoke rising from the air base, which sits around 465 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Russia has so far rejected Trump’s calls for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, instead agreeing to halt attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for 30 days.

No 10 welcomes Trump’s ceasefire progress following call with Putin

Hours after agreeing to this, Russia launched a wave of attacks on energy infrastructure across Ukraine.

As peace talks progress, Donald Trump has suggested the US take ownership of Ukraine's nuclear power plants in a shock move he says would protect the country against further Russian attacks.

The unexpected suggestion came during a call between the US President and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

Trump said: “The United States could be very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he had a "positive, very substantive and frank" conversation with Donald Trump in their first encounter since the historic bust-up in the Oval Office.

Zelenskyy said the call began with him thanking the US president for his efforts to bring about a ceasefire.

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House
President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House. Picture: Getty

"One of the first steps toward fully ending the war could be ending strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure. I supported this step, and Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it," Mr Zelenskyy said.

Later, Trump spoke of his one-hour call with Ukraine's leader, with the White House branding the exchange "fantastic."

"The American side also proposed an unconditional ceasefire on the frontline, and Ukraine accepted this proposal as well," he added, saying work continues to reach this step.

"I also provided an update on the battlefield situation and the consequences of Russian strikes.

"We spoke about the situation in the Kursk region, touched on the issue of the release of PoWs, and the return of Ukrainian children who were taken by Russian forces."

Zelenskyy also said he asked about help for Ukraine's air defence.

He said: "Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps toward peace."

Ending his statement, the Ukrainian leader said he "highlighted the importance of President Trump's concept of peace through strength".

"We agreed to maintain constant contact, including at the highest level and through our teams."

Latest Donald Trump News

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

Latest Politics News

Sir Ed said a lack of 'clarity' around the changes was causing 'fear'

Sir Ed Davey: Disabled people and carers will be 'kept awake' by benefits shake-up

JD Vance And Tim Walz Face Off In Vice Presidential Debate In New York

JD Vance claims UK is 'stagnating because of its immigration' in scathing speech

Liz Kendall has told LBC that the welfare system ‘has to be reformed’ as the government faces a backlash from Labour MPs for their plans to shake up the benefits system.

‘Can’t duck the issue’ of UK’s soaring benefits bill, Liz Kendall tells LBC

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall unveiled major reforms to the benefits system on Tuesday.

Labour's benefits crackdown: From PIP to Universal Credit, what does it mean for you?

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall making a statement on welfare reform in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Tuesday March 18, 2025.

Labour's battle on benefits begins as rebels say crackdown will cause 'immense suffering'

Pat McFadden

Pat McFadden defends changes to welfare system as he insists Cabinet 'united' behind plans - despite backlash
Civil servants are having their credit cards frozen

'We need to treat taxpayer money with respect': Ministers freeze civil service credit cards after spending quadruples
Badenoch is expected to drop the party’s commitment to net zero, which the UK is legally required to reach by 2050, in a speech on Tuesday.

UK net zero target by 2050 is ‘impossible’ without bankrupting Britain, says Kemi Badenoch

A selection of credit cards in a fan.

Almost 20,000 Civil Service credit cards to be frozen - after spending quadruples in four years
MPs have been urged to support moves to ban smacking and other forms of physical punishment against children in England.

Ministers urged to back law change which will see smacking children to punish them banned