Trump delays tariffs on 14 countries until August

8 July 2025, 02:42

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Blue Room of the White House, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Blue Room of the White House, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

US President Donald Trump says he has delayed imposing higher tariffs on goods entering the US from 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The latest development on global trade by Trump comes as a 90-day pause the White House placed on some of its most aggressive import taxes was set to expire this week.

The president renewed his threat of a 25% tax on products entering the country from Japan and South Korea and shared a batch of other letters to world leaders warning of levies from 1 August.

Higher tariffs had been set to come into effect on July 9, having previously been suspended with White House officials saying they would look to strike trade deals.

On Monday, Trump shared letters addressing leaders of 14 countries on social media, informing them of his latest tariff plans, while adding that the rates could be modified "upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your country".

Read more: Donald Trump warns of extra 10% tariff for countries that side with policies of the Brics alliance

Read more: Trump says Musk is ‘off the rails’ as he slams his third-party effort as 'ridiculous'

US President Donald Trump speaks about Iran, Supreme Court, Tariffs and Tax Bill deadline during a press briefing at Brady Briefing Room/White House in Washington DC, USA. Credit: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News
US President Donald Trump speaks about Iran, Supreme Court, Tariffs and Tax Bill deadline during a press briefing at Brady Briefing Room/White House in Washington DC, USA. Credit: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Most of the tariff rates outlined by Trump were broadly the same from what he had put forward in April, when he made his "Liberation Day" announcement, threatening a wave of new taxes on goods from various countries.

The president argues that introducing tariffs will protect American businesses from foreign competition and also boost domestic manufacturing and jobs.

But economists say the measures will raise prices in the US and reduce trade, said the BBC.

The three main share indexes in the US slipped on Monday, with Toyota's US-listed shares down 4%.

Japan sent more than $148bn in goods to the US last year, making it America's fifth biggest supplier of imports, after the European Union (EU), Mexico, China and Canada, according to US trade data.

South Korea was also in the top 10.

As well as South Korea and Japan, Trump on Monday set out plans for a 40% tariff on goods from Myanmar and Laos, a 36% tariff on goods from Thailand and Cambodia, a 35% tariff on goods from Serbia and Bangladesh, a 32% tariff on Indonesia, a 30% tariff on goods from South Africa and a 25% tariff on goods from Malaysia and Tunisia.

Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent said he expected "a busy couple of days". (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said more letters could follow in the days ahead.

She disputed the suggestion that the shifting tariff deadlines from 9 July to 1 August might reduce the power of Trump's threats.

"The president's phone, I can tell you, rings off the hook from world leaders all the time who are begging him to come to a deal," she said.

When the president first announced a raft of steep tariffs in April, turmoil broke out on financial markets, leading to the president suspending some of the highest duties to allow for talks, while keeping in place a 10% levy.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expected "a busy couple of days".

"We've had a lot of people change their tune in terms of negotiations. So my mailbox was full last night with a lot of new offers, a lot of new proposals," he told US business broadcaster CNBC.

Trump had initially described his April tariffs as "reciprocal", claiming they were required to fight back against other countries' trade rules he saw as unfair to US exports.

He has separately announced tariffs for key sectors, such as steel and cars, citing national security concerns, and threatened raise levies on other items, such as pharmaceuticals and lumber.

The multi-layered policies have complicated trade talks, with car tariffs a key sticking point in negotiations with Japan and South Korea.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR