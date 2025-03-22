Trump announces 'most lethal aircraft ever built' as he warns Russia 'wouldn't be worried' about NATO without US

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has announced the construction of the “most lethal aircraft ever built” as he warned Russia would not “be worried” about NATO if it didn’t have US support.

Speaking on Friday, President Trump, who has signalled the United States could leave the military alliance, declared: "NATO was gone until I came along.

"President Putin will tell you that without the United States, he wouldn't be worried, but he is worried when the United States is involved.”

Trump also made the claim that previous NATO Generals felt the same way, adding: "If it wasn't for Trump, you wouldn't even have NATO because we were paying the costs of almost all of the countries."

Trump’s typically inflammatory comments came as he announced what he described as the “most lethal aircraft ever built.”

The F-47 is seemingly named after Donald Trump, the 47th president. Picture: Boeing

Boeing will build the Air Force's future fighter jet, which the Pentagon says will have stealth and penetration capabilities that far exceed those of its current fleet and is essential in a potential conflict with China.

Known as Next Generation Air Dominance, or NGAD, the manned jet will serve as quarterback to a fleet of future drone aircraft designed to be able to penetrate the air defences of China and any other potential foes.

The jet will be named the F-47, Trump said.

"Nothing in the world comes close to it... it's something the likes of which nobody has seen before," he added.

The US government will pay around $20 billion (£15.5billion) to produce the futuristic aircraft.

General David Allvin, chief of staff of the US Air Force, said: "We're going to write the next generation of modern aerial warfare with this."

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the future fleet "sends a very clear, direct message to our allies that we're not going anywhere."

Critics have questioned the cost and the necessity of the programme as the Pentagon is still struggling to produce fully its current most advanced jet, the F-35, which is expected to cost taxpayers more than 1.7 trillion dollars (£1.01 trillion) over its lifespan.

The F-47 6th generation fighter jet in the Oval Office of the White House. Picture: Getty

Pressed on the United State’s readiness to fight a global war with China, Trump said: "We don't want to have a potential war with China. But I can tell you if we did, we're very well-equipped to handle it.

He added that Elon Musk, his de-facto prime minister, would not be briefed on any military involvement with China, suggesting his business interests could be him a target.

"Elon has businesses in China," he said. "And he would be susceptible, perhaps, to that."

Trump’s comments come after he seemingly indicated he would accept an offer from King Charles to join the British Commonwealth.

“I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!,” the US President posted on his Truth Social account.

The surprising post comes after it was reported King Charles would reportedly make a “secret offer” to Trump when he visits the UK.

The Royal Family is reportedly hoping to reduce tensions between Canada and the United States, after Mr Trump repeatedly suggested he may annex his neighbouring ally.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer dramatically revealed Mr Trump had been invited by the King to the UK for a historic second state visit during his meeting with the president at the White House.

King Charles will reportedly invite the United States to become the next "associate member" of the Commonwealth.

A source told the Daily Mail: "This is being discussed at the highest levels.

"It would be a wonderful move that would symbolise Britain's close relationship with the US.

"Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the Royal Family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this."