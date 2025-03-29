Trump reveals two-word reason US 'must have Greenland' as Vance refuses to rule out military force in bid to take island

The US has refused to rule out using military force on Greenland. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Vice President JD Vance refused to rule out military force in the United States' bid to take over Greenland as he visited the Arctic nation on Friday.

It comes as Donald Trump revealed the two-word reason he believes the US must take over the Arctic island.

Vance touched down in Greenland on Friday and received an extremely frosty welcome from locals amid talk from the White House of plans to purchase the country.

Speaking on Friday, Donald Trump claimed the US must control Greenland for “world peace” and if the country rejects American advances, he will “need to explain it to them.”

Vice President JD Vance Visits US Military Base In Northern Greenland. Picture: Getty

“We need Greenland. Very importantly, for international security, we have to have Greenland,” he said.

“If you look at Greenland right now, if you look at the waterways, you have Chinese and Russian ships all over the place, and we’re not going to be able to do that.

“We’re not relying on Denmark or anybody else to take care of that situation.

“And we’re not talking about peace for the United States. We’re talking about world peace. We’re talking about international security.”

Trump added: “Greenland’s very important for the peace of the world, not us the peace of the entire world, and I think, Denmark, understands it, I think the European Union, understands it.

“And if they don’t, we’re going to have to explain it to them.”

Speaking on Friday, Vance refused to rule out the use of military force in Greeland.

He said: "We need to have more of a position in Greenland for the safety of the American people.

"What we think is going to happen is Greenlanders are going to choose through self-determination to become independent of Denmark.

"I think talking about anything in the future is way too premature.

"We do not think military force is ever going to be necessary. We think this makes sense. We believe the people of Greenland are rational and good. We think we'll be able to cut a deal."

Vance added: "Our argument is not with the people of Greenland, our argument is with the leadership of Greenland which has underinvested in security architecture.

"Our message to Denmark is simple- you have not done a good job . that has to change. This is why President Trump's policy is what it is.

"If a missile was fired into the USA, it is the people here who would give notice to us and try shoot it down and prepare for it.

"We know Russia, China and other nations are taking massive interest in Arctic territories.

"We need to make sure we (USA) are leading in the Arctic.

"This is about ensuring the USA lead in the Arctic for the next generation.

"This place, this base, is less secure than it was 30 to 40 years ago as our allies haven't kept up. Our allies in Europe have not kept pace."

Vice President JD Vance, left, listens during a briefing at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland. Picture: Alamy

Vance went on to warn Europe that the US would no longer be the "piggy bank" of the World, as he called on America's allies to do more on security.

The people of Greenland, for their part, recently elected a party fully against a US takeover.

US officials were said to have been left knocking on doors looking for people to meet the Second Lady following her arrival in Greenland earlier this week.

She and one of her sons were due to visit the Danish-controlled territory from Thursday to Saturday this week to see historic and cultural sites.

However, as Donald Trump continues to push for control of the island, Ms Vance appears to have been shunned by locals.

Plans to go to the popular Avannaata Qimussersu dogsled race in Sisimiut were cancelled, resulting in officials searching for people to meet her in the capital of Nuuk, according to Danish television station TV 2.

They are understood to have knocked on locals' doors but were told: "No, thank you."