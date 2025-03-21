Trump halts legal aid funding for migrant children travelling alone

21 March 2025, 23:05

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing the White House, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Washington, en route to New Jersey. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing the White House, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Washington, en route to New Jersey. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Trump administration on Friday ended a contract that provides legal help to migrant children entering the country without a parent or guardian.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The move has raised concerns that many children travelling alone will now be forced to navigate the complex and confusing legal system alone.

The Acacia Centre for Justice contracts with the government to provide legal services through its network of providers around the country to unaccompanied migrant children under 18.

It provides direct legal representation as well as conducting legal orientations - often referred to as "know your rights" clinics - to migrant children who cross the border alone and are in federal government shelters.

Read more: 'I love King Charles': Trump makes jaw-dropping hint as he says US could become 'associate member' of Commonwealth

Acacia said they were informed on Friday that the US Department of Health and Human Services was terminating nearly all the legal work that the centre does, including paying for lawyers for roughly 26,000 children when they go to immigration court.

They are still contracted to hold the legal orientation clinics.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing the White House, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Washington, en route to New Jersey. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing the White House, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Washington, en route to New Jersey. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Picture: Alamy

"It's extremely concerning because it's leaving these kids without really important support," said Ailin Buigues, who heads Acacia's unaccompanied children programme. "They're often in a very vulnerable position."

People fighting deportation do not have the same right to representation as people going through criminal courts, although they can hire private lawyers.

But there has been some recognition that children navigating the immigration court system without a parent or guardian are especially vulnerable.

The Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2008 created special protections for children who arrive in the US without a parent or a legal guardian.

Emily G Hilliard, deputy press secretary at Health and Human Services, said in an emailed statement that the department "continues to meet the legal requirements established" by the Act as well as a legal settlement guiding how children in immigration custody are being treated.

The termination comes days before the contract was to come up for renewal on March 29. Roughly a month ago the government temporarily halted all the legal work Acacia and its subcontractors do for immigrant children, but then days later Health and Human Services reversed that decision.

The programme is funded by a five-year contract, but the government can decide at the end of each year if it renews it or not.

Demonstrators gather in Foley Square in Manhattan to speak out against a variety of executive orders implemented by President Donald Trump during his first couple of weeks in office effecting immigrant students.
Demonstrators gather in Foley Square in Manhattan to speak out against a variety of executive orders implemented by President Donald Trump during his first couple of weeks in office effecting immigrant students. Picture: Alamy

A copy of the termination letter obtained by The Associated Press said the contract was being terminated "for the Government's convenience".

Michael Lukens is the executive director of Amica, which is one of the providers contracting with Acacia in the Washington, DC area. He said with the renewal date swiftly approaching, they had been worried something like this would happen.

He said they will continue to help as many children as they can "for as long as possible" and will try to fight the termination.

"We're trying to pull every lever but we have to be prepared for the worst, which is children going to court without attorneys all over the country. This is a complete collapse of the system," he said.

Latest Donald Trump News

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

Latest Politics News

Sir Ed said a lack of 'clarity' around the changes was causing 'fear'

Sir Ed Davey: Disabled people and carers will be 'kept awake' by benefits shake-up

JD Vance And Tim Walz Face Off In Vice Presidential Debate In New York

JD Vance claims UK is 'stagnating because of its immigration' in scathing speech

Liz Kendall has told LBC that the welfare system ‘has to be reformed’ as the government faces a backlash from Labour MPs for their plans to shake up the benefits system.

‘Can’t duck the issue’ of UK’s soaring benefits bill, Liz Kendall tells LBC

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall unveiled major reforms to the benefits system on Tuesday.

Labour's benefits crackdown: From PIP to Universal Credit, what does it mean for you?

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall making a statement on welfare reform in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Tuesday March 18, 2025.

Labour's battle on benefits begins as rebels say crackdown will cause 'immense suffering'

Pat McFadden

Pat McFadden defends changes to welfare system as he insists Cabinet 'united' behind plans - despite backlash
Civil servants are having their credit cards frozen

'We need to treat taxpayer money with respect': Ministers freeze civil service credit cards after spending quadruples
Badenoch is expected to drop the party’s commitment to net zero, which the UK is legally required to reach by 2050, in a speech on Tuesday.

UK net zero target by 2050 is ‘impossible’ without bankrupting Britain, says Kemi Badenoch

A selection of credit cards in a fan.

Almost 20,000 Civil Service credit cards to be frozen - after spending quadruples in four years
MPs have been urged to support moves to ban smacking and other forms of physical punishment against children in England.

Ministers urged to back law change which will see smacking children to punish them banned