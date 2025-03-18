Trump-Putin talks ‘going well’ as world leaders locked in call on Ukraine war for over an hour

Trump and Putin have been locked in a call for over an hour
Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s highly anticipated phone call to discuss the future of Ukraine is going “well”, the White House said.

Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, said. “The call is going well, and still in progress" - it began at 2pm today UK time.

President Trump said he expected to discuss dividing up Ukrainian territory with Putin, as well as the issue of “power plants” Putin reportedly demands a halt on all weapons deliveries to Ukraine during the truce.

The Trump administration could recognise the Ukrainian region of Crimea as Russian land in a bid to achieve a ceasefire, reports claim.

"It's a bad situation in Russia, and it's a bad situation in Ukraine," Mr Trump told reporters yesterday.

"What's happening in Ukraine is not good, but we're going to see if we can work a peace agreement, a ceasefire and peace. And I think we'll be able to do it."

In preparation for the Trump-Putin call, White House special envoy Steve Witkoff last week met Mr Putin in Moscow to discuss the proposal.

Secretary of state Marco Rubio had persuaded senior Ukrainian officials during talks in Saudi Arabia to agree to the ceasefire framework.

The US president said Washington and Moscow have already begun discussing "dividing up certain assets" between Ukraine and Russia as part of a deal to end the conflict.

Washington could also call on the United Nations to do the same.

Putin’s government annexed Crimea in 2014, sparking what would become a revolution in Ukraine and seeing the country’s pro-Russia leader Viktor Yanukovych disposed.

The Kremlin’s annexation of Crimea resulted in a slew of Western sanctions against Russia.

Now, according to US outlet Semafor, Trump could officially recognise Crimea as Russian territory, marking a massive policy shift for the White House.

Defence analyst on Trump and Putin's upcoming Ukraine talks

Trump’s administration has refused to be drawn on this, with a spokesperson saying the government has “made no such commitments and we will not negotiate this deal through the media”.

“Just two weeks ago, both Ukraine and Russia were miles apart on a ceasefire agreement, and we are now closer to a deal thanks to the leadership of President Trump,” the spokesman added.

“The goal remains the same: stop the killing and find a peaceful resolution to this conflict.”

However, sources in Kyiv have told the New York Times Trump would “entertain” handing over Crimea if it ended the war.

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office
Picture: Getty

It comes ahead of vital talks between Trump and Putin later today, with the White House signalling a ceasefire has “never been closer.”

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, made the comments on Monday as Europe holds its breath for the outcome of the phone call between Trump and Putin.

"We are on the 10th-yard line of peace and we've never been closer to a peace deal than we are in this moment,” she said.

"The president is determined to get one done," she added.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (R) looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks to the press next to hats reading "Trump was right about everything",
Picture: Getty

Leavitt didn’t rule out US sanctions on Russia, however, saying “It's something the president has floated, and certainly he's willing to do if necessary."

The US is expected to try to win Russian support for a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine accepted last week, but comments made by Donald Trump on Monday morning suggest a deal that involves “dividing up assets.”

"We want to see if we can bring that war to an end," the US president told reporters on Air Force One.

He said territory and infrastructure would form the basis of his talks with Putin.

"We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants," adding that the discussions would focus on "dividing up certain assets."

The Kremlin has so far rejected calls for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, with Sir Keir Starmer accusing Putin of “delaying” peace, while French president Emmanuel Macron has said the Russian president "does not seem to be sincerely seeking peace.”

Despite this failure to agree a deal, the White House has insisted Putin is making "a constructive effort" and that the upcoming call with Trump showed there was "positive momentum".

Speaking from Air Force One on Sunday evening, Trump said he hopes tomorrow’s conversation will bring the war “to an end.”

He said: "We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday.

"A lot of work's been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end."

