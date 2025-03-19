Trump says he had 'very good call with Zelenskyy' in first encounter since explosive White House row

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The US President has said he had a "very good call" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the pair's first encounter since their historic bust-up in the Oval Office.

President Trump wrote on his Truth Social account: "Just completed a very good telephone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. It lasted approximately one hour.

"Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs.

"We are very much on track, and I will ask Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, to give an accurate description of the points discussed. That Statement will be put out shortly."

Earlier this month, it may have been impossible to imagine the two leaders could hold a productive call. Their furious diplomatic row saw the US pause military aid and the sharing of intelligence with Ukraine for a brief period, before the pair seemingly made up.

Meanwhile, Trump has also been making progress with Vladimir Putin, sharing a call the Russian leader on Tuesday night hailed as “historic” by Russia. It saw both sides lay out key steps that could eventually lead to peace.

But just hours after the talks, Russian bombs continued to rain down on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin Attends Annual Meeting With Prosecutors. Picture: Getty

A view of a destroyed hospital building after a Russian drone attack on March 19, 2025 in Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. Picture: Getty

It prompted Mr Zelenskyy to accuse Russia of “effectively rejecting” a ceasefire following the call after Russia agree to a 30 day pause on energy infrastructure.

Mr Zelenskyy said that several civilian and infrastructure facilities were hit overnight, including two hospitals in the eastern town of Sumy.

Drones also rained down on the energy infrastructure of Slovyansk, a city of 100,000 people in the Donetsk region, leaving much of the city without power.

The Ukrainian leader told reporters: "Even this night, after Putin's talk with Trump, when Putin allegedly said he had given the order to stop strikes on Ukrainian energy targets, 150 drones struck energy infrastructure and transport".

He also set out his red lines for a peace deal, telling reporters that he would not accept losing regions that Russia has annexed or claims sovereignty over.

The Ukrainian President also demanded the release of more prisoners and guarantees that war will not restart.

He told reporters on Tuesday: “We need to understand what the conversation is about. What are the details? And hopefully, we will be fully informed, and our partners will discuss everything with us.

”The Ukrainian leader added: “There are two sides in this war — Russia and Ukraine. Trying to negotiate without Ukraine, in my view, will not be productive.”

Mr Zelenskyy stressed that he did not believe Ukraine’s allies would stop providing military aid, one of the key conditions Moscow said was needed for a peace deal.

He added that Moscow is seeking to “weaken” Ukraine by attempting to stop the flow of weapons and intelligence, arguing Putin's proposal shows he is not “ready” to end the war.

In a statement, the Kremlin described the talks with President Trump as a "frank exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine."