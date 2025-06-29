Trump says he has found 'very wealthy' buyer for TikTok

29 June 2025, 20:28

President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

President Donald Trump has said he has a buyer for TikTok, which was banned in the US amid claims it posed a national security risk.

Trump has told Fox News he had a group of "very wealthy people" willing to acquire video sharing platform TikTok.

"I'll tell you in about two weeks," he teased.

A sale would need approval from the Chinese government, but Trump told Fox he thought President Xi Jinping "will probably do it".

This month Trump delayed for a third time the enforcement of a law mandating TikTok's sale. The latest extension requires parent company ByteDance to reach a deal to sell the platform by 17 September.

President Donald Trump has previously told ByteDance to either sell the popular video-sharing app TikTok to a non-Chinese company or risk being banned in the United States. (Credit Image: © Adriana Adie/ZUMA Press Wire)
President Donald Trump has previously told ByteDance to either sell the popular video-sharing app TikTok to a non-Chinese company or risk being banned in the United States. (Credit Image: © Adriana Adie/ZUMA Press Wire). Picture: Alamy

A previous deal to sell TikTok to an American buyer fell apart in April, when the White House clashed with China over Trump's tariffs.

It is not clear if the current buyer Trump has lined up is the same as the one who was waiting in the wings three months ago.

The US Congress passed a law forcing TikTok's sale in April last year, with lawmakers citing fears that the app or its parent company could hand over US user data to the Chinese government, which TikTok denied.

Trump had criticised the app during his first term, but came to see it as a factor in his 2024 election win and now supports its continued use in the US.

The law was supposed to take effect on 19 January, but Trump has repeatedly delayed its enforcement through executive actions, moves that have drawn criticism for overruling congressional lawmakers.

TikTok challenged the constitutionality of the law, but lost its appeal to the US Supreme Court.

