Trump 'not joking' about third term as President says 'there are methods' for staying in the White House

By Danielle de Wolfe and Henry Moore

Donald Trump has boldly claimed he is 'not joking' about running for a third term in the White House, as he admitted 'there are methods' he could use to retain power.

Donald Trump has said he is “not joking” about seeking a third term as president, a move that would defy the US constitution.

Trump, who was elected for his first term in 2016 and his second in 2024, said there are “methods” – if not “plans” – to circumvent the constitutional limit designed to prevent dictatorships in the US.

His comments come following several statements suggesting he could seek to scrap the two-term limit by which every president since 1951 has abided by.

Asked by NBC if his comments were merely a joke, Trump said they weren’t and added: “There are methods which you could do it. There are plans.

Donald Trump says he is considering ways to serve a third term as president

“There are – not plans. There are methods – there are methods which you could do it, as you know.”

Trump serving a third term would be in clear defiance of the Constitution's 22nd Amendment and is bound to raise fears of presidential overreach.

The “method” Trump refers to would see him run as another Republican’s vice presidential candidate.

That Republican could then step down soon after being elected, making Trump president once more.

When asked if Vice President JD Vance would “pass the baton” to Trump, he said: “Well, that’s one, but there are others too. There are others.”

When asked to detail these other methods, Trump said: “No.”

He then added it was “far too early to think about” and insisted he is focused on his current term in office.

Speaking later at a press conference, Trump was pressed on his comments.

He said: “I’m not looking at that but I’ll tell you, I have had more people ask me to have a third term.”

He added: “I don’t even want to talk about a third term now because no matter how you look at it, you’ve got a long time to go. We have almost four years to go and that’s a long time.”

Last month, Trump's estranged nephew told LBC that he expects the President will try for a third term in the White House.

Fred Trump III said the President has already "trampled on the Constitution" and that "whether he won or lost the 2024 election, he will be around for 2028."

He claimed the US President doesn't care about making moves that are considered unconstitutional.