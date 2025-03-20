US judge blocks Elon Musk's 'DOGE' team from accessing Social Security details of millions of Americans

20 March 2025, 21:23 | Updated: 20 March 2025, 21:54

Portrait of Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter. Musk is also Founder of The Boring Company and co-founder of Neuralink, OpenAI, and the online bank x.com, which merged with Confinity to become PayPal.
Portrait of Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter. Musk is also Founder of The Boring Company and co-founder of Neuralink, OpenAI, and the online bank x.com, which merged with Confinity to become PayPal. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing Social Security Administration systems containing the personal data of millions of Americans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The decision from US District Judge Ellen Hollander in Maryland now requires Musk's team to delete any personally identifiable data they may have retreived.

It comes after unions and retirees asked for an emergency order limiting DOGE access to the agency and its vast troves of personal data amid outrage from lawmakers, politicians and US citizens alike.

They said the department's "nearly unlimited" access violates privacy laws and presents massive information security risks.

A recently departed Social Security official who saw the DOGE team sweep into the agency said she is deeply worried about sensitive information being exposed.

Read more: Fresh blow to Tesla as cybertrucks recalled from road by regulators again over safety fears

Read more: Trump set to ban citizens from 43 countries - including Russia, from travelling to US in shock immigration proposal

Washington, United States. 11th Mar, 2025. U.S President Donald Trump, right, stands with billionaire Elon Musk by a Tesla Cybertruck on the South Lawn of the White House, March 11, 2025 in Washington DC
Washington, United States. 11th Mar, 2025. U.S President Donald Trump, right, stands with billionaire Elon Musk by a Tesla Cybertruck on the South Lawn of the White House, March 11, 2025 in Washington DC. Picture: Alamy

The Trump administration says Doge has a 10-person team of federal employees at the Social Security Administration, seven of whom have been granted read-only access to agency systems or personally identifiable information.

The administration has said Doge is targeting waste and fraud in the federal government.

Judge Hollander found that the ends may not justify the means.

"The Doge team is essentially engaged in a fishing expedition at SSA, in search of a fraud epidemic, based on little more than suspicion," she wrote.

Lawyers for the government argued the Doge access does not deviate significantly from normal practices inside the agency, where employees are routinely allowed to search its databases, but lawyers for the plaintiffs called the access unprecedented.

Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, called the ruling a "major win for working people and retirees across the country".

Skye Perryman, president of Democracy Forward, said the court "recognised the real and immediate dangers of Doge's reckless actions and took action to stop it".

USA. 15th Mar, 2025. On March 15, 2025 a massive crowd of New Yorkers from across the labor movement and allies gathered at Foley Square for a march to demand the current administration to stop the federal cuts as right-wing politicians in Washington.
USA. 15th Mar, 2025. On March 15, 2025 a massive crowd of New Yorkers from across the labor movement and allies gathered at Foley Square for a march to demand the current administration to stop the federal cuts as right-wing politicians in Washington. Picture: Alamy

Doge has gained at least some access to other government databases, including at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service.

At SSA, Doge staff swept into the agency days after Donald Trump's inauguration and pressed for a software engineer to quickly get access to data systems that are normally carefully restricted even within the government, a former official said in court documents.

The team appeared to be searching for fraud based on inaccuracies and misunderstandings, according to Tiffany Flick, the former acting chief of staff to the acting commissioner.

Judge Hollander, who is based in Baltimore and was nominated by Barack Obama, is the latest judge to consider a Doge-related case.

The team has drawn nearly two dozen lawsuits, some of which have shed light on staffing and operations that have largely been kept under wraps.

Several judges have raised questions about Doge's sweeping cost-cutting efforts, but they have not always agreed that the risks are imminent enough to block the team from government systems.

Latest Donald Trump News

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

Latest Politics News

Sir Ed said a lack of 'clarity' around the changes was causing 'fear'

Sir Ed Davey: Disabled people and carers will be 'kept awake' by benefits shake-up

JD Vance And Tim Walz Face Off In Vice Presidential Debate In New York

JD Vance claims UK is 'stagnating because of its immigration' in scathing speech

Liz Kendall has told LBC that the welfare system ‘has to be reformed’ as the government faces a backlash from Labour MPs for their plans to shake up the benefits system.

‘Can’t duck the issue’ of UK’s soaring benefits bill, Liz Kendall tells LBC

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall unveiled major reforms to the benefits system on Tuesday.

Labour's benefits crackdown: From PIP to Universal Credit, what does it mean for you?

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall making a statement on welfare reform in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Tuesday March 18, 2025.

Labour's battle on benefits begins as rebels say crackdown will cause 'immense suffering'

Pat McFadden

Pat McFadden defends changes to welfare system as he insists Cabinet 'united' behind plans - despite backlash
Civil servants are having their credit cards frozen

'We need to treat taxpayer money with respect': Ministers freeze civil service credit cards after spending quadruples
Badenoch is expected to drop the party’s commitment to net zero, which the UK is legally required to reach by 2050, in a speech on Tuesday.

UK net zero target by 2050 is ‘impossible’ without bankrupting Britain, says Kemi Badenoch

A selection of credit cards in a fan.

Almost 20,000 Civil Service credit cards to be frozen - after spending quadruples in four years
MPs have been urged to support moves to ban smacking and other forms of physical punishment against children in England.

Ministers urged to back law change which will see smacking children to punish them banned