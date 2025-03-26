Full Yemen attack plans discussed by Trump cabinet in leaked Signal group released in full

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Picture: Alamy

The full transcript of the leaked top secret group chat used by members of the Trump administration to discuss war plans has been released.

The messages, where Donald Trump’s top security advisors prepared and discussed a bombing operation in Yemen, were published by The Atlantic after its editor-in-chief was added to a group chat on the encrypted messaging app Signal.

Withheld from their previous report were any messages about specific timings, weapons or other plans, the Atlantic said.

But after President Donald Trump and multiple administration officials in the Signal group chat denied any classified information was discussed on the application, the publication decided it was necessary to publish the full screenshots.

One message shows Hegseth detailing a timeline and weapons systems to be used in an attack on 31 minutes before the first U.S. warplanes launched and two hours before the window to take out a Houthi 'terrorist target' on March 15. Picture: The Atlantic

The never-before-seen messages show that the officials were discussing very specific plans to carry out an attack on a Houthi 'terrorist threat.'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who went as far this week to deny that this chat was legitimate, laid out timelines, which fighter jets and drone systems would be used for the strikes on Yemen.

In its latest article, The Atlantic said that on the day of the attack "the discussion veered toward the operational".It quoted Mr Hegseth as posting operational details of the plan, including weapon packages, targets and timing.

He texted: "1215et: F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package)"."1345: 'Trigger Based' F-18 1st Strike Window Starts (Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME - also, Strike Drones Launch (MQ-9s)".

Further texts by the Pentagon chief followed, the magazine reported: "More F-18s LAUNCH (2nd strike package).""Strike Drones on Target (THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP, pending earlier 'Trigger Based' targets)."

He also posted: "F-18 2nd Strike Starts - also, first sea-based Tomahawks launched, and then, "MORE TO FOLLOW (per timeline)".

"We are currently clean on OPSEC"-that is, operational security," he added."Godspeed to our Warriors."

The magazine had previously published other texts from the chat - but decided to withhold this information, citing national security concerns.

But said in its latest article that it had decided to publish the operational details after the Trump administration's statements over the leak.

These statements, the magazine wrote, "have led us to believe that people should see the texts in order to reach their own conclusions."

Mr Hegseth told reporters that no one had texted war plans.Donald Trump said the texting of sensitive plans was "the only glitch in two months" and a non-issue. He said he believed the chat contained "no classified information".

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA director John Ratcliffe - who were both also in the chat - testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that no classified material was shared.