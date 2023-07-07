Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election full candidate list revealed
7 July 2023, 07:20 | Updated: 7 July 2023, 07:26
The candidates for the upcoming by-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip have been announced.
The by-election was triggered when former Prime Minister Boris Johnson quit ahead of the judgment of the Privileges Committee.
The election has been confirmed for 20 July.
- Blaise Baquiche, Liberal Democrat
- Danny Beales, Labour
- Cameron Bell, Independent
- Count Binface, Count Binface Party
- Piers Corbyn, Let London Live
- Laurence Fox, Reclaim Party
- Steve Gardner, Social Democratic Party
- Ed Gemmell, Climate Party
- Sarah Green, Green Party
- Kingsley Hamilton, Independent
- Richard Hewison, Rejoin EU
- Howling Hope, Official Monster Raving Loony Party
- 77 Joseph, Independent
- Rebecca Jane, UKIP
- Enomfon Ntefon, Christian Peoples Alliance
- Leo Phaure, Independent
- Steve Tuckwell, Conservative Party