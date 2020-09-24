Live

LIVE: Chancellor Rishi Sunak to issue key jobs statement to MPs

24 September 2020, 08:08 | Updated: 24 September 2020, 09:37

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to issue a statement in the Commons about protecting jobs this winter - you can watch the full speech here.

Mr Sunak's statement comes after new coronavirus restrictions were announced across the UK on Wednesday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Explained: What time is the chancellor's statement and what will he say?

Read more: Budget cancelled with Sunak is set to address MPs over furlough scheme

The chancellor announced his 'Winter Economy Plan' via Twitter yesterday and he will address the Commons at 11:45am on Thursday after cancelling this year's Budget.

His speech will reportedly include VAT cuts, loans for hard-hit businesses and wage subsidies, while it could also see the government and companies share the cost of topping up wages for staff members only able to work part-time due to the pandemic - dubbed the "flexible furlough" scheme.

Follow the chancellor's full statement in our live blog below...

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...
