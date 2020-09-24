Live

LIVE: Chancellor Rishi Sunak to issue key jobs statement to MPs

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to issue a statement in the Commons about protecting jobs this winter - you can watch the full speech here.

Mr Sunak's statement comes after new coronavirus restrictions were announced across the UK on Wednesday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The chancellor announced his 'Winter Economy Plan' via Twitter yesterday and he will address the Commons at 11:45am on Thursday after cancelling this year's Budget.

His speech will reportedly include VAT cuts, loans for hard-hit businesses and wage subsidies, while it could also see the government and companies share the cost of topping up wages for staff members only able to work part-time due to the pandemic - dubbed the "flexible furlough" scheme.

