Watch live: Matt Hancock delivers Commons statement on coronavirus

5 October 2020, 14:18 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 15:34

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is to deliver a statement in the House of Commons on the coronavirus crisis in the UK.

Mr Hancock is due to speak today at between 4.30 to 5pm, it is understood.

You can watch his statement in full at the top of this page

Read more: Fury after 16,000 covid cases missed due to IT error

Read more: Cineworld shuts UK sites due to covid-19 downturn

