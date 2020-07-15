Live

Watch Live: Boris Johnson grilled by MPs at Prime Minister's Questions

15 July 2020, 11:31 | Updated: 15 July 2020, 11:58

Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer over the despatch box for the 10th time as the regular Prime Minister's Questions gets underway.

The PM is facing the Labour leader then answering questions against a backdrop of the coronavirus crisis.

Sir Keir is likely to question the Prime Minister on potential local lockdowns across the UK, as well as the situation in Leicester, which is due for a review to its ongoing local lockdown.

Questions are sure to be raised over face coverings after mixed messages from the Government over the weekend and the PM later making them mandatory in shops.

Other MPs will have the chance to question Mr Johnson and it is sure to be an interesting and informative session.

You can watch PMQs live in the video at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...
Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

SNP

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

LBC Latest

James O'Brien's reaction to Boris Johnson's underpants joke during PMQs

James O'Brien's reaction to Boris Johnson's "briefs" joke during PMQs
James O'Brien despairs at UK as caller in Portugal "can't imagine" life without masks

James O'Brien despairs at UK as caller in Portugal "can't imagine" life without masks

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson pledges independent inquiry into government's pandemic handling - but not yet

Utilita ignites interest in bid for council-owned Bristol Energy