'We can't have mob rule', Grant Shapps tells LBC after Colston Four cleared

A Government minister has condemned the Colston four verdict. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A Government minister has condemned the pulling down of the Edward Colston statue, after four people were cleared of causing criminal damage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Transport Minister said "we can’t have mob rule as the way forward" when talking about the recent court ruling.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Grant Shapps said: "We must live in a society where people can’t go around destroying public property and be able to walk away from it.

"We are introducing via the police crime sentencing bill, new measures which would potentially plug a gap and make it absolutely clear.

"If you want to take down a statue, if you want to change whats in the public realm, whats displayed, that’s absolutely legitimate.

"I've got no issue of that cause, of wanting to change what represents your city, through statues or anything else.

"But that is done through the ballot box, that is done through petitioning your local councillor.

"Get yourself elected, do it the right way, we can’t have mob rule as the way forward."

Read more: Colston Four say 'we rectified history' as they're cleared over statue toppling

Read more: Who was Edward Colston? The slave trader behind the toppled Bristol statue

The so-called "Colston Four" were cleared after prosecutors charged them over the toppling of the slave trader's monument in Bristol during a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020.

Rhian Graham, one of the four people cleared by jurors following a trial at Bristol Crown Court, said this morning she was "very happy" with the verdicts.

She told Good Morning Britain: "I always had a good feeling about it.

"I have never felt like a criminal in this. But you have to keep grounded.

"It could have gone either way, so I'm just thankful for the result that we have."

Historian David Olusoga, who provided expert evidence for the defence at the trial of Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, Sage Willoughby, and Jake Skuse - dubbed "the Colston Four" - welcomed the court verdicts.

Speaking to LBC's James O'brien Mr Olusoga said: "At the heart of the court case was a question of whether history matters...

"The prosecution's argument was that this was a very simple case of criminal damage, and it didn't matter, in their contention, that this was a statue of a man who was involved in the enslavement and killing of thousands of people.

"And the defence wanted this to be a trial in which history was at the centre, because you can't understand, you can't make sense of what happened in the summer of 2020 unless we appreciate that this was a targeted political act against a man who was validated, whose career was celebrated in Bristol in the full knowledge that he was a mass murderer.

"This court case has recognised that there was another injury here being caused, to real people and their real emotions, rather than to a hunk of bronze and marble."

The Colston four said yesterday their acquittal is "a victory for Bristol".

Read more: Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to the extraordinary 'Colston four' verdict

Read more: Fuming LBC callers go head-to-head in blistering row over 'Colston Four' verdict

The bronze memorial to the 17th century figure was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 2020, before being rolled into the water.

It became a key moment of the wave of protests seen around the world in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in the US, and was even mentioned at Mr Floyd's funeral.

Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, and Sage Willoughby, 22, Jake Skuse, 33, were acquitted of criminal damage on Wednesday following an 11-day trial at Bristol Crown Court.

None of the defendants denied their involvement, but claimed that the presence of the statue was a hate crime, and that it was therefore not an offence to remove it.

Ms Graham and Mr Ponsford brought ropes to the scene, while Willoughby climbed the statue to pass the ropes around its neck.

Mr Skuse was accused of goading the crowd into rolling it 500m to the harbour and throwing it in.

A large crowd of supporters attended court every day of the trial, and there was a huge cheer from the public gallery as the not guilty verdicts were returned.

Speaking outside of court alongside protestors carrying banners reading "we toppled Colston" and "Glad Colston's Gone", Mr Willoughby denied they were trying to edit history.

He said: "We didn't change history, they were whitewashing history by calling (Colston) a f****** virtuous man - sorry to swear.

"We didn't change history, we rectified it."

Read more: Toppled Edward Colston statue goes on display in Bristol

Read more: Novak Djokovic to be held in Australia detention hotel for days in vaccine row

Mr Willoughby continued: "This is a victory for Bristol, this is a victory for racial equality and it's a victory for anybody who wants to be on the right side of history."

Speaking outside of court, Ms Graham said she was "overwhelmed" in the wake of the jury's verdicts.

She added: "I'm just so overwhelmed, because it never felt like we've got we'd get here. We just want to say thank you to so many people because we have never been alone in this journey, we have been so supported and we are such a small part of this really.

"There were so many people that day, and so many people reverberating across the world in response to it.

After the statue was felled, various monuments to Colston have now been renamed, including a school, a tower block, pub and concert hall.

Ms Graham said: "That is one thing that has been a really big lesson to me, being able to take agency in my own life.

"We all have the ability to say how our space is decorated and who we venerate and who we celebrate and one thing we know now is that Colston does not represent Bristol."

Some big names lent their support to the defendants, including TV historian and author Professor David Olusoga who gave expert evidence on the history of slavery.

Former Bristol lord mayor Cleo Lake came to court to recount her own struggle to have Colston's picture removed from her office, while street artist Banksy designed a limited-edition T-shirt to raise funds for the defendants.

During trial, the prosecution said it was "irrelevant" who Colston was, and the case was one of straightforward criminal damage.

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers call for retrial after juror says they were sexual abuse victim

Read more: Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency worker at Milton Keynes anti-vax protest

Barrister Tom Wainwright, for Mr Ponsford, said the felling of the statue had helped heal the wounds of slavery and accused the prosecution of inviting the jury to "pick open these wounds once more".

Liam Walker, for Mr Willoughby, told the jury their decision would "reverberate around the world" and urged them "to be on the right side of history".

In summing up, Judge Peter Blair QC told the jury to disregard such rhetoric about the weight and consequences of their decision, and try the case purely on the evidence in front of them.

Following the verdicts, Chief Superintendent Liz Hughes, head of neighbourhood policing with Avon and Somerset Police, said: "This was an incident which attracted worldwide attention and which polarised public opinion.

"Ultimately, we had a duty to investigate as the custodians of the statue - Bristol City Council - had not granted anyone permission to damage it.

"Following a thorough investigation we submitted a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service who then made the decision to charge the four defendants with criminal damage.

"Having been presented with the evidence, a jury has now determined their actions were not criminal and we respect its decision."