What does a Cobra meeting mean? And where do they happen?

The Prime Minister usually chairs all Cobra meetings. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister and his team are having to call numerous Cobra meetings during the coronavirus outbreak - but what does it stand for? And what happens in them?

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his team of top advisors are having to call more Cobra meetings of late due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

But what does a Cobra meeting mean? What does it stand for? And where do they happen?

Here’s everything you need to know about the top-level meetings:

Cobra meetings are a gathering of the PM's best advisors. Picture: PA

What does a Cobra meeting mean?

These meetings gather the Prime Minister and a committee made up of his top advisors from across various departments of the government and only happen to tackle and respond to national emergencies.

They’re often called to make fast and effective decisions on an unexpected event.

Cobra meetings happen just behind 10 Down Street. Picture: PA

What does Cobra stand for? And where do they take place?

The name derives from where the meeting actually take place - the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms - and they usually use Briefing Room A.

These are located just behind 10 Downing Street.