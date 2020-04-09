What does a Cobra meeting mean? And where do they happen?

9 April 2020, 10:32

The Prime Minister usually chairs all Cobra meetings
The Prime Minister usually chairs all Cobra meetings

The Prime Minister and his team are having to call numerous Cobra meetings during the coronavirus outbreak - but what does it stand for? And what happens in them?

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his team of top advisors are having to call more Cobra meetings of late due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

But what does a Cobra meeting mean? What does it stand for? And where do they happen?

Here’s everything you need to know about the top-level meetings:

What does a Cobra meeting mean?

These meetings gather the Prime Minister and a committee made up of his top advisors from across various departments of the government and only happen to tackle and respond to national emergencies.

They’re often called to make fast and effective decisions on an unexpected event.

What does Cobra stand for? And where do they take place?

The name derives from where the meeting actually take place - the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms - and they usually use Briefing Room A.

These are located just behind 10 Downing Street.

