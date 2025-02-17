Zelenskyy visits UAE as Starmer signals support for British troop deployment in Ukraine peacekeeping

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine has arrived in the United Arab Emirates ahead of this week's expected peace talks aimed at ending his country's war with Russia. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the UAE late on Sunday after attending the Munich Security Conference, as speculation grows over potential peace talks to end Russia's war on Ukraine.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he is prepared to send British troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force if a deal is reached to end the war with Russia.

He confirmed that the UK is "ready and willing" to support Ukraine’s security and pledged £3bn annually in military aid until 2030.

His comments come ahead of an emergency summit in Paris on Monday, led by French President Emmanuel Macron. The hastily arranged meeting will bring together European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO chief Mark Rutte.

The discussions aim to "bring together all partners interested in peace and security in Europe" following US-led negotiations with Russia in Saudi Arabia, from which European leaders have been excluded.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United Arab Emirates late on Sunday, following the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

His visit comes as discussions about a potential peace settlement intensify. The UAE has previously played a key role in prisoner exchanges and has been floated as a possible negotiation site due to its significant Russian and Ukrainian expatriate populations.

Zelensky’s trip prioritises securing prisoner releases, economic partnerships, and humanitarian aid, according to his office.

However, his arrival in Abu Dhabi was not immediately reported by state media, and his agenda remains unclear.

His visit coincides with the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, where both Ukraine and Russia are displaying military hardware despite Western sanctions on Moscow.

At the same time, the US and Russian officials are set to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss potential peace talks. While a Ukrainian delegation is in the country, Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Zelensky, has publicly dismissed the idea of Ukraine engaging in negotiations, saying, "There is nothing on the negotiating table that would be worth discussing."

Meanwhile President Donald Trump, speaking in Florida on Sunday, claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin "wants to stop fighting" and suggested he would soon meet with him to discuss a potential deal.

Trump has promised Zelensky a seat at the table, but European leaders remain uncertain about their role in the process.

Zelensky’s UAE visit also coincides with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov’s trip to the country, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss strengthening Russia-UAE ties.

Russian money continues to flow into Dubai’s property market, despite concerns raised by the US Treasury.

With European leaders pushing to shape Ukraine’s post-war future and the US engaging in separate discussions with Russia, the geopolitical landscape is shifting rapidly.

However, uncertainty remains over the direction of negotiations and Ukraine’s role in determining its own peace process.