Ofcom Public File

Each local commercial radio station in the UK has requirements in respect of its music and local content, such as news, speech levels etc. These requirements are set out in the station "Format", a document issued by Ofcom, the UK's radio regulator.

This Public File contains details of the elements that Ofcom regulate, such as music tracks, local news etc. It is intended to give you a better understanding of our output and what we are doing for our local community.

LBC strives to operate within the conditions of its licence and the Code at all times and welcomes comments about its output which are considered at a senior level.

PROGRAMME SCHEDULE

You can find details of all the programmes broadcast on LBC on our website

This includes details of all the shows for the coming week as well as quick links to all the presenter pages.

PRE-RECORDED OUTPUT (Sometimes called Programme Automation)

There are no automated programmes on LBC 97.3FM. Whilst a small number of programmes (typically ‘best of’ compilations and the like) are pre-recorded, a producer or studio manager is on hand should any major news stories break.

LBC news 1152AM is also live for the majority of the time. From 2300 - 0600 LBC News is in automation.

THE AMOUNT OF LOCAL PROGRAMMING PER DAY PRODUCED BY THE STATION

All programmes on LBC 97.3FM and LBC News 1152AM are locally produced from within the transmission area.

On very limited occasions, programmes may be broadcast from outside the transmission area. These would be chosen on editorial merit, if of interest to our listeners, including UK and international broadcasts.

OFCOM LOCALNESS GUIDELINES

Ofcom, the government regulator with responsibilities for local radio, has produced localness guidelines that this station adheres to. These guidelines can be read here.

In addition, all local radio stations have written 'formats' that they must follow at all times. You can read ours here.

Station Contact details

Address: LBC, 30 Leicester Square, London, WC1 7LANEWS BULLETIN SCHEDULE Both LBC 97.3FM and LBC News 1152AM broadcast news bulletins on the hour and at half past the hour 24 hours a day. These bulletins are live and contain a full mix of London, National and International stories.

During peak hours (Mon - Fri 0600 - 0900 & 1600 - 1900, Sat & Sun 0700 - 0900) we also broadcast news headlines at 1/4 past and 1/4 to each hour.

RECENT NEWS STORIES

You can read recent news stories on the website here.

THE LBC NEWS TEAM

News bulletins on LBC and LBC News are provided by the Global's Newsroom team.

The management comprises:

Tom Cheal - Managing Editor

Tim John - Head of Global's Newsroom and LBC News

The news team comprises around twenty broadcast journalists and is one of the largest in commercial radio. This team includes journalists who specialise in travel news, entertainment and sport. LBC's national news partner is Sky News.

Telephone (Global Switchboard): 020 7766 6000

EVENTS / CHARITIES SUPPORT

LBC supports Global's Make Some Noise, which is run by Global Charities, part of Global, the media and entertainment group, home of 8 of the best loved and biggest commercial radio stations.

The aim of Global's Make Some Noise is to help disadvantaged children and young people across the UK. These youngsters may be affected by illness, disability, bereavement or lack of opportunity.

Global's Make Some Noise raises money through a variety of means, including an annual appeal day, overseas trekking challenges, running events and other on-air fundraising initiatives.

Global's Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475), find out more about our work at makesomenoise.com or email contact@makesomenoise.com

COMMENT OR COMPLAIN ABOUT THE STATION

If you would like to comment or make a complaint about LBC, please email customer.support@global.com, or call 0333 200 2000 (Monday to Friday 09:00 – 17:30) providing details of your comment or complaint, and our programming team will help with your enquiry.

For LBC's full contact details, please see our Contact Us page

If you are unhappy with the response you receive, you can complain directly to the regulator, Ofcom https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/how-to-report-a-complaint.CONTACT OFCOM Ofcom can be contacted via post as follows:

Ofcom

Riverside House

2a Southwark Bridge Road

London

SE1 9HA

In addition, viewers can correspond with Ofcom via its website.

To download a copy of the Ofcom Format Outline for LBC 97.3FM click hereTo download a copy of the Ofcom Format Outline for LBC News click hereThe Ofcom Localness Guide