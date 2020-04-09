Applaud our NHS and frontline workers: Tonight at 8pm

Tonight on LBC, we want you to join us in saying thank you to the front line heroes of the battle against coronavirus.

Whilst we’re all doing our bit by staying at home, we’re going to take a minute out to applaud those who can’t stay home – because they’re out fighting against coronavirus.

Whether it’s those working in the NHS, or any of the key workers keeping the country moving – we want them to know how much the work they’re doing means to us.

So we’ll be asking you to get your windows open, stand on your doorstep and put your hands together to Applaud The NHS & Our Front Line Heroes.

This is the beautiful moment you all joined us last time.

