Alton Towers Crash Victim Runs For The First Time Since Disaster

The teenager who lost her leg in a rollercoaster crash at Alton Towers three years ago has run again for the first time.

Leah Washington had her leg amputated aged just 17 after being crushed in a car on the Smiler ride in 2015.

Three years on, Leah, from Barnsley, has posted a video online showing how far she has come.

Leah Washington shared the heartwarming clip on Twitter. Picture: Leah Washington

She can be seen running alongside her physiotherapist aided by a prosthetic leg.

In a tweet, Leah wrote: “This is my first time running since my accident, it felt amazing”.

Five people were seriously injured in the Smiler crash at the Staffordshire theme park.

Merlin Attractions was fined £5m when two carriages collided.

Vicky Balch, then 19, also lost a leg and 14 other people were injured.