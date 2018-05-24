Alton Towers Crash Victim Runs For The First Time Since Disaster

24 May 2018, 14:17

The teenager who lost her leg in a rollercoaster crash at Alton Towers three years ago has run again for the first time.

Leah Washington had her leg amputated aged just 17 after being crushed in a car on the Smiler ride in 2015.

Three years on, Leah, from Barnsley, has posted a video online showing how far she has come.

Leah Washington shared the heartwarming clip on Twitter
Leah Washington shared the heartwarming clip on Twitter. Picture: Leah Washington

She can be seen running alongside her physiotherapist aided by a prosthetic leg.

In a tweet, Leah wrote: “This is my first time running since my accident, it felt amazing”.

Five people were seriously injured in the Smiler crash at the Staffordshire theme park.

Merlin Attractions was fined £5m when two carriages collided.

Vicky Balch, then 19, also lost a leg and 14 other people were injured.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

1 day ago

Tom Swarbrick's interview with a North Korean spokesman was extraordinary

North Korea's Official Spokesman Tells LBC: Kim Jong-Un Is Just Like The Queen

1 day ago

James O'Brien got a call from Kerim Balci

The Journalist Who Was Forced To Flee Turkey... For The Crime Of Criticising The President

10 days ago

Nick Ferrari spoke to Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg's Epic Response To Nick Clegg's Brexit Intervention

10 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien Schools Caller Who Tells Him Brexit Is "The Will Of The People"

23 days ago

Nick Ferrari took on Lord Newby over Brexit

"It's Already Been Decided": Nick Ferrari Tears Into Lord Trying To Thwart Brexit

23 days ago