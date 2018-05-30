Astonishing Video Shows Aftermath Of Dartford Bus Crash

30 May 2018, 12:55

Astonishing video has emerged showing the aftermath of a bus crash which saw dozens hurt and 25 vehicles damaged.

Sixteen people suffered minor injuries in the crash in Dartford, Kent on Tuesday evening.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving and remains in custody, police say.

Video posted on social media shows a trail of description as badly damaged cars and debris were strewn across the street.

Video surfaced on social media showing the aftermath of the crash
Video surfaced on social media showing the aftermath of the crash. Picture: Facebook/Ben Clements

Oliver Monahan, area managing director for Arriva Kent and Surrey, said: "Arriva can confirm that a bus has collided with a number of vehicles on Hythe Street in Dartford on Tuesday evening.

"There have been some reported injuries and at the moment our priority is supporting the emergency services.

"Our thoughts are very much with all those affected."

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Kent Fire and Rescue said one person required oxygen following the incident.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Ring Rees-Mogg

The Moment Van Driver Who Went Viral Takes On Jacob Rees-Mogg On Customs Union

1 day ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

7 days ago

Tom Swarbrick's interview with a North Korean spokesman was extraordinary

North Korea's Official Spokesman Tells LBC: Kim Jong-Un Is Just Like The Queen

7 days ago

James O'Brien got a call from Kerim Balci

The Journalist Who Was Forced To Flee Turkey... For The Crime Of Criticising The President

16 days ago

Nick Ferrari spoke to Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg's Epic Response To Nick Clegg's Brexit Intervention

16 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien Schools Caller Who Tells Him Brexit Is "The Will Of The People"

29 days ago