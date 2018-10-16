Watch Boston Dynamics' Humanoid Robot Do 'Parkour'

The fascinating moment a two-legged robot tackled a stack of progressively higher boxes in a series of jumps.

Atlas, built by Boston Dynamics, has previously jumped over a log when exploring the outdoors.

But for the first time, it has jumped up a series of steps that were positioned 40cm apart.

In this incredible video, the robot jogs up to and over a log, before approaching three blocks positioned like large steps.

The robot then hops up onto the blocks without breaking its pace.

Atlas the robot jumps onto three blocks as it does a 'parkour'. Picture: Boston Dynamics

Writing on social media, Boston Dynamics described the motion as a "parkour".

"The control software uses the whole body including legs, arms and torso, to marshal the energy and strength for jumping over the log and leaping up the steps without breaking its pace.

"Atlas uses computer vision to locate itself with respect to visible markets on the approach to hit the terrain accurately."