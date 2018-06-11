Cambridge Student Told “Brexit, Go Home” During Racist Row In GP Surgery

This is the shocking moment a Cambridge student was racially abused by a man inside a busy doctors’ waiting room.

Rickesh Advan managed to film the moment a middle-aged man told him “Brexit, go home” as the pair rowed in front of other patients.

It’s alleged to have started after the unnamed man made suggestive remarks to a woman.

Mr Advan, 28, confronted him but soon came under attack.

The student, of Indian descent, was repeatedly asked to “pipe down” by the man - before he told him “Brexit, go home”.

When asked to clarify his remarks, the man replied: “So what?”

He then said “it’s all over the TV” before accusing Mr Advan of making it up, adding: “You lot are always making trouble”.

The student managed to film the racist row on his phone. Picture: SWNS

The 28-year-old then demanded the police were called, but was taken into a separate area by staff in the surgery.

Speaking after, he said: “The comments and absolute disdain in his voice were what got to me and I couldn’t stand for her to believe no one cared as I would hate my partner coming home and telling me that happened and worse that no one cared enough to defend her.

"I was stunned at what I herd and it is a small surgery so there is no question the girl heard.

"I just hoped he would stop but he was not apologetic or embarrassed but aggressive and clearly bigoted.”

The 28-year-old was born in London but moved to Cambridge as a student. Picture: SWNS

The Cornford House Surgery in Cambridge has since apologised.

In a letter, the surgery manager wrote: “I would like to apologise for our handling of the racial abuse you received on that day.

“My colleague mentioned that you felt you were unfairly treated as you [were made to feel] that you were the guilty party, when you had, quite rightly, stood up for another member of the public.

“This I would particularly like to apologise for, as this was not our intention. Our intention was to simply defuse the situation before it turned into something physical, and I deeply regret that the way we did this made you feel like you had done something wrong.

“We do not possess the authority to forcibly remove/detain a person unless they commit an act of physical violence or aggression. Thus we could not force the other person into a separate room.

“I know an apology is NOT the same as getting it right the first time, but again, I sincerely apologise.”