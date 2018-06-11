Cambridge Student Told “Brexit, Go Home” During Racist Row In GP Surgery
11 June 2018, 15:56
This is the shocking moment a Cambridge student was racially abused by a man inside a busy doctors’ waiting room.
Rickesh Advan managed to film the moment a middle-aged man told him “Brexit, go home” as the pair rowed in front of other patients.
It’s alleged to have started after the unnamed man made suggestive remarks to a woman.
Mr Advan, 28, confronted him but soon came under attack.
The student, of Indian descent, was repeatedly asked to “pipe down” by the man - before he told him “Brexit, go home”.
When asked to clarify his remarks, the man replied: “So what?”
He then said “it’s all over the TV” before accusing Mr Advan of making it up, adding: “You lot are always making trouble”.
The 28-year-old then demanded the police were called, but was taken into a separate area by staff in the surgery.
Speaking after, he said: “The comments and absolute disdain in his voice were what got to me and I couldn’t stand for her to believe no one cared as I would hate my partner coming home and telling me that happened and worse that no one cared enough to defend her.
"I was stunned at what I herd and it is a small surgery so there is no question the girl heard.
"I just hoped he would stop but he was not apologetic or embarrassed but aggressive and clearly bigoted.”
The Cornford House Surgery in Cambridge has since apologised.
In a letter, the surgery manager wrote: “I would like to apologise for our handling of the racial abuse you received on that day.
“My colleague mentioned that you felt you were unfairly treated as you [were made to feel] that you were the guilty party, when you had, quite rightly, stood up for another member of the public.
“This I would particularly like to apologise for, as this was not our intention. Our intention was to simply defuse the situation before it turned into something physical, and I deeply regret that the way we did this made you feel like you had done something wrong.
“We do not possess the authority to forcibly remove/detain a person unless they commit an act of physical violence or aggression. Thus we could not force the other person into a separate room.
“I know an apology is NOT the same as getting it right the first time, but again, I sincerely apologise.”