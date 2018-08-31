Cows Flee To McDonald's Drive-Thru In Wales

Cows escaped from an overturned trailer before fleeing into a drive-thru McDonald's in North Wales.

The cattle were filmed running towards the fast food outlet in Mold, Flintshire after the trailer they were being transported in overturned on a nearby roundabout.

The bizzare escape was reported to have caused "chaos" in the town centre at approximately 8.00am.

North Wales Police issued the following Tweet:

Police are dealing with an incd on the roundabout nr McDonalds at Mold, whereby a trailer transporting cattle has overturned leading to traffic congestion - please avoid the area and take an alternative route. — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) August 31, 2018

Police later confirmed the cows were all “safely rounded up and are unhurt".