Cows Flee To McDonald's Drive-Thru In Wales

31 August 2018, 14:40 | Updated: 31 August 2018, 14:52

Cows escaped from an overturned trailer before fleeing into a drive-thru McDonald's in North Wales.

The cattle were filmed running towards the fast food outlet in Mold, Flintshire after the trailer they were being transported in overturned on a nearby roundabout.

The bizzare escape was reported to have caused "chaos" in the town centre at approximately 8.00am.

North Wales Police issued the following Tweet:

Police later confirmed the cows were all “safely rounded up and are unhurt".

