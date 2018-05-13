Dame Tessa Jowell's Final Parliamentary Speech In The House Of Lords

13 May 2018, 13:17

Tessa Jowell's final Parliamentary speech is one of the most powerful you'll ever see.

Dame Tessa Jowell made an emotional speech in January this year, where she called for more cancer treatments after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in May last year.

"In the end, what gives a life meaning is not only how it is lived, but how it draws to a close," she said.

"I hope this debate will give hope to other cancer patients like me.

"So that we can live well with cancer, not just be dying of it."

Dame Tessa was given a standing ovation by peers, in what is thought to be the first tribute of its kind in the House of Lords.

Dame Tessa Jowell's final speech in the House of Lords.
Dame Tessa Jowell's final speech in the House of Lords. Picture: parliamentlive.tv

Dame Tessa died peacefully Saturday night, her family have confirmed.

A family spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness, and an enormous sense of loss, that we announce the death of Tessa Jowell.

"She died peacefully at the family home last night, shortly after 10pm."

"Her husband David and their children Jessie and Matthew were by her side.

In addition to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, in recent months doctors tried innovate new treatments which "Tessa gladly embraced".

"But the tumour recently progressed very quickly," the spokesperson said.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien Schools Caller Who Tells Him Brexit Is "The Will Of The People"

12 days ago

Nick Ferrari took on Lord Newby over Brexit

"It's Already Been Decided": Nick Ferrari Tears Into Lord Trying To Thwart Brexit

12 days ago

Nick Ferrari's powerful interview with Alfie Evans' dad

Alfie Evans' Dad Tells LBC: The Alder Hey Doctors Hate Us

17 days ago

James O'Brien screams in frustration

The Brexit Caller That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration

23 days ago

Steve Allen spoke beautifully about Dale Winton

Steve Allen's Emotional Tribute To Close Friend Dale Winton

24 days ago

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio

Nick Ferrari Livid That We're Deporting Windrush Generation, But Not Foreign Criminals

25 days ago