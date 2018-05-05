Donald Trump Compares London Hospital To Military War Zone

The US President mimed a stabbing motion as he compared a London hospital to a "war zone" because of knife crime.

In a speech at the National Rifle Convention (NRA), Donald Trump said there was "blood all over the floors" of an unnamed hospital in London.

"I recently read a story that in London, which has unbelievably tough gun laws, a once very prestigious hospital right in the middle is like a war zone for horrible stabbing wounds," he said.

"Yes, that's right they don't have guns, they have knives - and instead is blood all over the floors of this hospital.

"They say it's as bad as a military war zone hospital.

"Knives, knives, knives.

"London hasn't been used to that, they're getting used to it, it's pretty tough."

Donald Trump was speaking at the National Rifle Convention. Picture: PA

The violence has seen the capital's rate of suspected mnurders overtake New York's for the first time.

Speaking to LBC in April, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner said everybody would need to work together in a bid to end the surge in violence.

Cressida Dick told Iain Dale the force “will be doing more stop and search for weapons and indeed we have been doing more and more stop and search for the purpose of finding weapons."