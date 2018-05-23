Raging Customer Loses It And Starts Wrecking Sports Direct Store

23 May 2018, 13:26

A fuming customer has been filmed trashing a Sports Direct store before almost starting a fight with another man.

Astonishing mobile phone footage captured the man’s violent rant which took place in Yardley, Birmingham on Sunday.

It shows him shouting at staff members as he threw a clothes stand onto the floor.

The man's rant was filmed in a Birmingham Sports Direct store on Sunday
The man's rant was filmed in a Birmingham Sports Direct store on Sunday. Picture: SWNS

He then shoved a rack of golf clubs into the face of a burly customer - who squared up to him, escalating the incident further.

The pair were then involved in a fracas which spilled out onto the concourse of the Swan Shopping Centre.

“What are you doing?” The second man shouted at the customer as he pushed him back.

He pushed a rack of golf clubs which hit another customer
He pushed a rack of golf clubs which hit another customer. Picture: SWNS

Another person off camera could be heard saying "bust him in the face wid da ting ya know" before the raging customer was forced to apologise.

The shocking footage was uploaded to Instagram where it has been seen more than 10,000 times.

One user wrote: "Instant karma. Thought he was the big man trashing rails of clothes and then forced to apologise when someone his own size gets involved. Serves him right."

The fight then spilled out onto the shopping centre concourse
The fight then spilled out onto the shopping centre concourse. Picture: SWNS

Another said: "Hahaha security guard just stands there"

A third added: "Fully grown men acting like children. Setting a great example to those kids watching on. Shameful scenes."

While a fourth put: "Thought he was a hero like it’s his dads shop then got shook".

Watch the incident unfold above.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

2 hours ago

Tom Swarbrick's interview with a North Korean spokesman was extraordinary

North Korea's Official Spokesman Tells LBC: Kim Jong-Un Is Just Like The Queen

7 hours ago

James O'Brien got a call from Kerim Balci

The Journalist Who Was Forced To Flee Turkey... For The Crime Of Criticising The President

9 days ago

Nick Ferrari spoke to Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg's Epic Response To Nick Clegg's Brexit Intervention

9 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien Schools Caller Who Tells Him Brexit Is "The Will Of The People"

22 days ago

Nick Ferrari took on Lord Newby over Brexit

"It's Already Been Decided": Nick Ferrari Tears Into Lord Trying To Thwart Brexit

22 days ago