Huge Drunken Brawl Involving 11 Men And One Woman Erupts Outside Takeaway

A drunken mass brawl ended with 11 men and one woman kicking, punching and shouting each other outside a Birmingham takeaway.

The remarkable altercation unfolded at about 4am on Sunday in the city centre.

It shows a whole group of men, who appear drunk, trading blows with some of them falling to the floor injured.

A crowd of onlookers watch in bewilderment as the fight spills out along Broad Street.

The fight was filmed outside a Birmingham takeaway in the early hours of Sunday. Picture: News Dog Media

One woman desperately tries to help a man seen crawling along the pavement with a bloodied face.

The man, who filmed the fight, said it took at least eight police officers to break it up.

“They only rushed in at the end of the fight - at which point many of the men had escaped and gone,” he said.

The video has been watched almost 100,000 times on social media in just one day.

It's claimed the brawl took eight police officers to break up. Picture: News Dog Media

One user wrote: “It’s like watching a fight in a retirement home”.

While another added: “Ahh it looks like I missed a good laugh. Not one of them can throw a good punch”.

West Midlands Police says it has no record of the incident.