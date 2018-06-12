Inmate Makes Hand Gestures After Climbing On Prison Roof In 24-Hour Standoff

12 June 2018, 13:57

An inmate has been filmed making hand gestures from the roof of a prison in Essex - and he’s been there over 24 hours.

Footage shows the prisoner holding onto an air vent on top of HMP Chelmsford.

He was given a blanket to keep him warm through the night, EssexLive reports.

The prisoner climbed onto the roof at 11am on Monday
The prisoner climbed onto the roof at 11am on Monday. Picture: LBC

Essex Police says it has closed nearby roads as a precaution after it was called at about 11am on Monday.

It’s believed the man remains on top of the Essex jail.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “Staff are working to resolve an ongoing incident involving one prisoner at HMP Chelmsford.”

HMP Chelmsford is a Category B prison and young offenders institution.

It can hold up to 745 inmates.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien while talking to George

James O'Brien Demolishes Three Brexit Soundbites In One Call

3 hours ago

James O'Brien explained the Northern Ireland problem to another Brexiteer

This Is James O'Brien's Face As He Explains Irish Border To Yet Another Brexiteer

5 days ago

Clive Bull couldn't believe the noise from the callers

Caller's Remarkable Proof Of How Loud It Is Living On Heathrow's Flight Path

6 days ago

Alastair Campbell receives advice on feminism from his daughter

Alastair Campbell Ambushed By Daughter Live On LBC Over Calling Women "Birds"

9 days ago

Ring Rees-Mogg

The Moment Van Driver Who Went Viral Takes On Jacob Rees-Mogg On Customs Union

14 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

20 days ago