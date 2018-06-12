Inmate Makes Hand Gestures After Climbing On Prison Roof In 24-Hour Standoff

An inmate has been filmed making hand gestures from the roof of a prison in Essex - and he’s been there over 24 hours.

Footage shows the prisoner holding onto an air vent on top of HMP Chelmsford.

He was given a blanket to keep him warm through the night, EssexLive reports.

The prisoner climbed onto the roof at 11am on Monday. Picture: LBC

Essex Police says it has closed nearby roads as a precaution after it was called at about 11am on Monday.

It’s believed the man remains on top of the Essex jail.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “Staff are working to resolve an ongoing incident involving one prisoner at HMP Chelmsford.”

HMP Chelmsford is a Category B prison and young offenders institution.

It can hold up to 745 inmates.