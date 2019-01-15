Men's Rights Activists Aren't Happy With This Gillette #MeToo Advert

Gillette has faced criticism from men's rights activists after a new advert that engages with the #MeToo campaign.

A voiceover in the advert says: "Bullying, the MeToo movement against sexual harassment, toxic masculinity, is this the best a man can get?"

But campaigners have called for a boycott of Gillette.

Some of the objections were that the video implies that most men were 'sexual harassers' or 'violent thugs' and the advert was "virtue-signalling".

Gillette advert sparks criticism for engaging with #MeToo campaign. Picture: Gillette

The advert, which runs for just under 2 minutes, shows men stepping in to stop fights between boys and calling out other men who say inappropriate things to women in the street.

"We believe in the best in men: To say the right thing, to act the right way. Some already are in ways big and small. But some is not enough. Because the boys watching today will be the men of tomorrow," the voiceover says.

But amid the criticism, some people have praised the brand for engaging with the debate with one Twitter user saying that "if your masculinity is THAT threatened by an ad that says we should be nicer then you're doing masculinity wrong".