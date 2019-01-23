Moment Prankster Phoned 999 Over 200 Times Because She Was "Bored"

A nuisance caller who phoned 999 over 200 times because she was “bored” has been sentenced.

Victoria Cross, 22, made hundreds of fake calls to East Midlands Ambulance Service between Christmas and New Year.

One occasion led to a delay in handlers reaching a child suffering from a cardiac arrest.

She told the call operator that she was “bored” and “I don’t give a s*** about anyone else”.

Now, Cross has been sentenced after appearing at Leicester Magistrates’ Court earlier this week.

She was ordered to pay £165 in fines and she was given a conditional discharge for 18 months.