A No-Deal Brexit Could Severely Disrupt The Grand National 2019
13 February 2019, 19:46
A no-deal Brexit could severely disrupt this year’s Grand National, senior horse racing officials have told LBC.
The 2019 Grand National is due to take place on the 6th April - one week after Britain’s scheduled departure from the EU.
But, there are fears the prestigious race could be disrupted if the UK exists without a deal in place.
That’s because the top 10 places at last year’s Grand National went to Irish and French horses.
Will Lambe from the British Racing Authority told LBC: “There are threats that if that agreement fell away without anything in its place, there’s a question mark as to how these thoroughbreds can move, in particular between Britain and Ireland.”
