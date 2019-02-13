A No-Deal Brexit Could Severely Disrupt The Grand National 2019

13 February 2019, 19:46

A no-deal Brexit could severely disrupt this year’s Grand National, senior horse racing officials have told LBC.

The 2019 Grand National is due to take place on the 6th April - one week after Britain’s scheduled departure from the EU.

But, there are fears the prestigious race could be disrupted if the UK exists without a deal in place.

There are warnings that a no-deal Brexit could disrupt this year's Grand National
There are warnings that a no-deal Brexit could disrupt this year's Grand National. Picture: PA

That’s because the top 10 places at last year’s Grand National went to Irish and French horses.

Will Lambe from the British Racing Authority told LBC: “There are threats that if that agreement fell away without anything in its place, there’s a question mark as to how these thoroughbreds can move, in particular between Britain and Ireland.”

Watch the full LBC report above.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien played back clips from Jacob Rees-Mogg and David Davis

James O'Brien Goes Through Brexiters' Plans One-By-One

6 days ago

Wesley was one of James' favourite callers

Production Line Manager At Nissan Who Voted Leave Calls James O'Brien

9 days ago

Lorries queue up on the M20 towards the Port of Dover

This Is How A No-Deal Brexit Will Affect British Business

9 days ago

Brexit

Tom Swarbrick was thrilled to hear Carlos get help from a listener

Homeless Caller Overjoyed As LBC Listener Offers Him A Job

12 days ago

James O'Brien heard the truth about fruit and vegetables

Supermarket Fruit Buyer Schools James O'Brien On Truth Of No-Deal Brexit

14 days ago

Nick Ferrari ridiculed the Project Fear claim about lettuce

Nick Ferrari: Don't Believe Nonsense That 12,000 Will Die After No-Deal Brexit

15 days ago