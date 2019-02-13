A No-Deal Brexit Could Severely Disrupt The Grand National 2019

A no-deal Brexit could severely disrupt this year’s Grand National, senior horse racing officials have told LBC.

The 2019 Grand National is due to take place on the 6th April - one week after Britain’s scheduled departure from the EU.

But, there are fears the prestigious race could be disrupted if the UK exists without a deal in place.

There are warnings that a no-deal Brexit could disrupt this year's Grand National. Picture: PA

That’s because the top 10 places at last year’s Grand National went to Irish and French horses.

Will Lambe from the British Racing Authority told LBC: “There are threats that if that agreement fell away without anything in its place, there’s a question mark as to how these thoroughbreds can move, in particular between Britain and Ireland.”

