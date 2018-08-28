Theresa May Shows Off Her Dance Moves With South African Children

28 August 2018, 10:47 | Updated: 28 August 2018, 13:46

Theresa May dances as she is greeted by children at a school in Cape Town during her trade visit to Africa.

The Prime Minister was filmed dancing with school children as she began her trade tour in Africa.

Mrs May was greeted by the group of dancing pupils at a school, and joined in.

The video shows her bobbing left and right with the children.

Theresa May dancing in Africa
Theresa May dancing in Africa. Picture: PA

Speaking at an assembly, she said: "What I see before me in this hall today is the future of South Africa."

She added: "I'd like to think that some of you, when you get older, if you're thinking of going to university that you mgiht think of coming to one of our great universities in the UK."

"We've got a programme, it's called the Chevening scholarship, which helps people to do that and I'm pleased to say today we're announcing that we're going to open up scholarships to 100 more of Africa's brightest young people."

The Chevening scholarship is an international scheme funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office which enables students from 144 countries to study in the UK.

