Vegan Activist Group Form Human Chain In Waitrose In Protest Against Christmas Turkeys

This is the moment a group of vegan activists stormed Waitrose in a human chain to protest against Christmas turkeys.

A group of vegan activists formed a human chain in Waitrose in a protest against using Turkey's for Christmas as shoppers continue to fill their baskets and trollies with the festive food.

Grasping a megaphone, one protester shouted: "It's Christmas time, you might be worried about what presents to buy and how to organise family get-togethers.

"But the animals are facing carnage."

The video, filmed at a branch of Waitrose in Brighton shows the group line up in front of the meat fridges holding placards, with one activist holding up a dinner plate dripped with what looks to be blood.

One protester shouted her message through a megaphone near the meat fridges in Waitrose. Picture: Facebook Direct Action Everywhere Brighton

The campaign group, who uploaded the video to social media, wrote that "Christmas is a time for love, but we choose to celebrate it by taking the life of another".

"Why is an aisle of dead animal bodies normal, but speaking out about blatant violence towards defenceless beings extreme?"

But the protest didn't deter shoppers from continuing their festive shopping, with many still reaching over to the shelves to fill their baskets and trollies with turkey and other products.