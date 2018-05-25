Workman Shames Fly-Tippers Into Putting Rubbish Back In Their Car

A man was left so outraged when he spotted a couple fly-tipping, he shamed them into putting all the rubbish back in their car.

The man filmed the excruciating moment he confronted the pair as they dumped bricks and rubble into a farmer’s field near Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

In the humiliating video, the unnamed man pulls up at the side of the road to question the couple’s actions.

The man confronted the pair on a roadside near Wakefield, West Yorkshire. Picture: Bad Drivers Caught On Dashcam

They appear to try and justify what they're doing, but the man refuses to let the matter lie and orders them to pick up their rubbish.

"Pick it all up and put it back in your car and take it home,” the man shouts from his car window. "Go on hurry up.

"You don't throw it in someone else's field do you? How would you like it if I threw a load of s*** in your garden?"

The man made the couple put every bit of rubbish back in their car. Picture: Bad Drivers Caught On Dashcam

He asks the couple why they don’t take the rubbish to the tip, but when they tell him it was closed, he wasn’t having any of it.

“Go tomorrow then,” he thunders.

The man and woman try to apologise a number of times, but the unsympathetic man insists they pick up every single piece - even rubble which they claim is not theirs.

You can watch the excruciating moment above.