RMT head defends rail strikes and brands mini-budget an “ideological experiment”

Mick Lynch, Secretary-General of the National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT), has defended today’s strikes and criticised the government’s mini-budget, calling it an “ideological experiment”.

Mr Lynch took a stand against the words expressed by Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke. Mr Clarke had recently told The Times that, “we have been living in a fools’ paradise for too long and need to cut public spending, including the welfare state.”

“The Tories must know all about living in a fools’ paradise because they are completely deluded about what people need,” said Mick Lynch.

“[The mini-budget] has just made the uber rich even more rich, while our members will face escalating bills.”

This weekend’s rail strikes are due to disrupt the London Marathon and the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

“The Conservative party’s leading politicians are responsible for this dispute,” said Mr Lynch. “This government seems intent on starving the railway of funds, taking on the trade unions, and starting a battle that doesn’t need to be had.”

Today’s strikes have affected 89% of services as the RMT hold demonstrations in 50 different locations. In an exchange with Ben Kentish, Mr Lynch confirmed that the strikes have been arranged as a direct response to the mini-budget that Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled just over a week ago.

The government’s new economic guidelines which include cuts to the welfare state, benefits, and income tax were met with widespread outrage and have left Truss’ government in a precarious position as the pound plummeted to an all-time low.

It was revealed on Thursday 29th September that the Labour party had gained a 33-point lead over the ruling Conservatives in a new YouGov poll.

Mr Lynch expressed his support for the strikes which began this morning and are expected to repeat on Sunday 2nd October and Saturday 8th October.

“There is no money for the offers they have made already on the pay rises they are going to impose,” said Mr Lynch. “That means services will have to be cut.”

While more industrial action is due to take place, Mr Lynch believes that the public could expect a general strike in the coming weeks.

“We are out in tandem with the postal service,” said Mr Lynch. “I think that there will be more and more people coming to action.”

Mr Lynch revealed that the British Medical Association (BMA) had sent the RMT £1,000 in a show of solidarity.