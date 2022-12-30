Best of 2022: James O'Brien says that his 'job is harder than manual labour'

By Melissa Fleur Afshar

Back in August, James O'Brien argued that his job is "harder than manual labour" and compared being an LBC presenter to "flying a plane without autopilot".

This is the moment in 2022 when James O'Brien said that his job is harder than manual labour.

The impassioned admission took place back in August.

"I am going to say something to you," James began.

"And you may not like it, but I think this job is harder than manual labour!"

The presenter continued that he could compare the job to "flying a plane without autopilot or being an air traffic controller."

"I honestly think this job is more exhausting," said the presenter.

"Manual labour, you can do for 8 hours a day, you could not do this for 8 hours a day."

James then revealed that he had spent two weeks on a building site back in 1988.

A bin man then texted James: "I'm a bin man, I do 20,000 to 30,000 steps a day, come and do a day on the dust cart, I bet you can't!"

"Right, but I bet you can't do this!" James fired back.

