Best of 2022: Iain Dale says it was 'never fair' that only EU citizens should have free access to UK

By Madeleine Wilson

Iain Dale expressed his belief in the "fair" post-Brexit immigration system, opposing the notion that those from the EU "have more of a right to come here" than anybody else.

This is the moment in November 2022 when Iain Dale expressed his belief in the "fair" post-Brexit immigration system.

It happened as Brexiteer and Conservative peer, Lord Wolfson, claimed the UK's current immigration policy was crippling economic growth.

The CEO of Next said: "I think in respect of immigration, it's definitely not the Brexit that I wanted, or indeed, many of people who voted Brexit wanted."

During his show, Iain Dale identified that net migration into the UK from the EU has “been positive”.

He explained: “More people from the EU have come here over the past six years, each year, than have left.”

“So it’s not as if people haven’t been able to come”, he added.

Iain then identified that more people have also come from outside the EU, commenting that this “was part of the objective”.

“Because, to my mind, it was never fair that only people from the EU should have free access to this country.”

