Best of 2022: Nick Ferrari's top moments of holding politicians to account. Picture credit: LBC. Picture: LBC

By Madeleine Wilson

These are the five best moments when Nick Ferrari held politicians to account. LBC will be with you across the festive period with a range of special shows and guests - you can listen live on Global Player.

1. Nick Ferrari skewers MP Brandon Lewis over the Tories' cost of living crisis inaction

This was the moment in August when Nick Ferrari hounded Tory MP Brandon Lewis, claiming Labour are "in the lead" over Liz Truss' energy policies.

Nick couldn't help but laugh as he said: "When it comes to this energy crisis you lot are taking a kicking, none of you have an idea to bless yourselves with. Keir Starmer comes along and solves the problem overnight."

2. Nick Ferrari blasts Minister Chris Philp for refusing to acknowledge the government's responsibility for the financial crash

This was the moment in September when Nick Ferrari hit out at Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Chris Philp for giving excuses for the pound crash after the mini-budget.

Nick screamed at the minister: "Stop treating my listeners as fools!"

"This is down to your bosses work and it needs to be changed, doesn't it?"

3. Nick Ferrari is forced to correct squirming Safeguarding Minister over new police powers

This is the moment in May 2022 when Safeguarding Minister Rachel Maclean was left muddled after Nick Ferrari grilled her over new police stop and search rules.

Nick corrected the minister, asking: "But... it’s not 12 hours is it? That’s one of the new factors isn’t it? It’s 24 hours isn’t it?”

To which the minister responded: “Oh forgive me, 24 hours – I need another coffee.”

Nick continued his grilling: “You’re the minister who has been briefed for this, I’m merely the journalist asking the questions."

4. Nick Ferrari left the Deputy PM Thérèse Coffey floundering after he highlighted her contradictory voting record on smoking

This is the moment in October 2022 when Ms Coffey appeared frustrated when pushed on why she voted against outlawing smoking in cars containing children.

After Ms Coffey failed to provide Nick with a straight answer, he pressed: "It is a yes or no Deputy Prime Minister."

The Deputy PM appeared visibly unnerved when she said: “I don’t have personal views on these sorts of matters.”

5. Nick Ferrari takes aim at Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson

This is the moment in April when Nick Ferrari went after Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson in this seething monologue after an apology by Boris Johnson for breaking Covid lockdown rules was called 'a joke' by the opposition leader, Keir Starmer.

Nick slammed Mr Johnson for behaving like a "complete horse's arse", before going after Mr Starmer by calling him "ghoulish" for "lecturing" Boris Johnson over Covid rules.

Thank you for listening to LBC through the year. Have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.