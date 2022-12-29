Best of 2022: Jeremy Corbyn should 'take a lot of the blame' for Boris Johnson's conduct, says caller

29 December 2022, 09:00

By Grace Parsons

This caller believes that Jeremy Corbyn should 'take a lot of the blame' for Boris Johnson's conduct following the issuing of Partygate fines.

This discussion came after the Met issued over 50 fines back in April for the Downing Street parties that occurred during lockdown.

Jeremy Corbyn should 'take a lot of the blame' for Boris Johnson's conduct and 'allowing him to do whatever he wants to do' with the office of Prime Minister, this caller tells Iain Dale.

This discussion came after the Met issued over 50 fines back in April for the Downing Street parties that occurred during lockdown.

The caller told Iain: "I don't think that Boris would've acted the way he's acted if he didn't have an 80 seat majority today."

Iain concurred: "I think all PMs with large majorities tend to act in a slightly more unruly way than those who have to worry about having a majority of about 10." He likened it to Thatcher's majority wins back in the 1980s.

"Mr Corbyn deprived us of a viable opposition and if there was a viable opposition today then we wouldn't be in the position that we're in now," the caller claimed.

Thank you for listening to LBC through the year. Have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.

