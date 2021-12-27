Best of 2021: Defence Sec. chokes up amid chaotic Afghan withdrawal

By Seán Hickey

One of the biggest news stories of the year was the NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years, and Ben Wallace was at the fore of Britain's withdrawal effort.

LBC will be with you across the festive period with a range of special shows and guests - you can listen live on Global Player.

Nick Ferrari was joined on a number of occasions by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace as NATO troops left the ground in Afghanistan.

The chaos surrounding the withdrawal left the door open for the Taliban to regain power and threaten the lives of thousands of Western allies in the country.

On one particular occasion, Ben Wallace detailed for LBC listeners the logistics involved in the British withdrawal from Afghanistan and choked up halfway through.

Thank you for listening to LBC through the year, from Nick and the whole of the Nick Ferrari at Breakfast team have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Watch the exchange in full above.