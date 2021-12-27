Best of 2021: Defence Secretary's shocking reaction to ex-Marine's claims

By EJ Ward

One of the biggest stories of 2021 generated one of the most unexpected replies when Nick Ferrari was questioning a government minister.

When Nick asked Ben Wallace about claims made by a former Royal Marine that he'd been "left to fend for myself in Kabul" the reply was not one we were expecting.

LBC will be with you across the festive period with a range of special shows and guests - you can listen live on Global Player.

The Defence Secretary dismissed the claims with some robust 'military language'.

"That's bollocks, Nick!"

Former Royal Marine Pen Farthing shot to the fore of the national conversation as he tried to get animal welfare staff and animals out of Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country.

Read more: 'That's bollocks': Defence Secretary dismisses claims ex-Marine has been 'abandoned'

The Defence Secretary said Mr Farthing had been contacted and offered a flight out of the country."I strongly advise him to come to the airport and take a route out."

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page.

Thank you for listening to LBC through the year, from Nick and the whole of the Nick Ferrari at Breakfast team have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.