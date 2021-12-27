Best of 2021: Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment in 2021 when Iain Dale gave his advice to a 19-year-old gay caller.

LBC will be with you across the festive period with a range of special shows and guests - you can listen live on Global Player.

Iain's exchange with caller Josh in Swindon took place in September.

After hearing from Josh about his experience with his sexuality, Iain told him: "You can't live your life for other people.

"You've got to live it in a way that will be rewarding for you, because if you live a rewarding life that will rub off on other people."

"That's a really positive message," Josh said in response.

Listen above to Ian's exchange with caller Josh in Swindon.

