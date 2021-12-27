Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

27 December 2021, 12:38

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment in 2021 when James O'Brien was moved by the call of a father who lost his daughter amid the Covid crisis.

LBC will be with you across the festive period with a range of special shows and guests - you can listen live on Global Player.

Grieving father John, who lost his daughter Susan in March 2020, called into James' show and gave his response to Dominic Cummings' appearance in front of a select committee in May.

He told James that his daughter is dead "mainly because of the incompetence of [Boris] Johnson and his refusal to accept the serious nature of this pandemic".

Speaking of Dominic Cummings' select committee appearance, he said: "As far as I was concerned, he was telling the truth as he understood it and his truth just by coincidence happens to be my truth, because I've firmly believed from the word go that Johnson never took it seriously."

Thank you for listening to LBC through the year. Have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 hour ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 hour ago

Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

Best of 2021: Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

1 hour ago

Best of 2021: Defence Sec. chokes up amid chaotic Afghan withdrawal

Best of 2021: Defence Sec. chokes up amid chaotic Afghan withdrawal

1 hour ago

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

Shelagh Fogarty's best moments of 2021

1 hour ago

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

1 hour ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police arrested a man at the scene

Man arrested after body of young woman found in east London on Boxing Day
The Government is determined to keep schools open next term but Omicron could still present huge problems

Schools could send entire year groups home as Omicron threatens staff shortages
Many people will have their festive travel plans disrupted

Chaos for rail passengers as trains hit with triple blow of Omicron, planned closures and strikes
Dalian Atkinson died in hospital in August 2016

Police formally apologise to family of Dalian Atkinson after he died following arrest
All the devolved nations have now introduced tighter measures, with England waiting to see if Boris Johnson will do the same

New restrictions in Scotland and Northern Ireland come into force with all eyes on PM
This is what 2021 looked like through a camera lens.

The year in pictures: 2021's biggest moments captured on camera
People are being urged to get their Covid vaccines to curb the spread of the Omicron variant

People urged to start New Year by getting Covid jab with millions of slots available
Boris Johnson will later receive a Covid data briefing from Professor Chris Whitty

PM not expected to introduce new Covid measures after crunch data briefing with scientists
Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Best of 2021: Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller
Best of 2021: Bombs fall on Gaza during interview with resident

Best of 2021: Interview with Gaza resident paused as bombs fall live